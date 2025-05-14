Ironheart Trailer Reveals First Look At Marvel's Long-Awaited Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Spin-Off

Ironheart is one of Marvel's many power armor heroes who are indebted to Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), so it's no surprise that the "Ironheart" trailer has a distinct "Tony Stark without all the billions" feel. Riri's ability to think on her feet and MacGyver her way through difficult situations — as exemplified in the trailer's opening scene, in which she has to escape an elevator trap — are reminiscent of Tony's armor-free adventures in "Iron Man 3," while the armor-building scenes and Riri figuring out how to use the armor seem like nods to the first "Iron Man" movie.

Interestingly, however, the trailer's depiction of Riri as a young MIT genius who leads a double life, teams up with a shady maybe-villain (The Hood, played by Ramos), and gets caught up in an unspecified high-stakes situation makes clear that, despite the superficial connections, the show is going to be very different from any "Iron Man" project we've seen. If anything, the trailer makes it seem like the show's closest spiritual cousin is the recent animated reimagining of the Spider-Man mythos, "Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man," which features Peter Parker (Hudson Thames) in a similar situation. All in all, it looks like fans will be in for a fascinating new look into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The first three episodes of the Disney+ MCU miniseries "Ironheart" will be available for viewing on June 24, 2025.