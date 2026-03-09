20 Best Network TV Shows Of All Time, Ranked

Thanks to the rise of streaming platforms, television has changed exponentially over the last decade. The best shows no longer have 22-episode seasons and are not guaranteed to return every fall. There are still a few fan-favorite shows thriving on network television, such as Quinta Brunson's "Abbott Elementary," which is considered must-watch TV, but the networks are not producing as many hits as they used to.

These days, the Emmys almost exclusively nominate shows from subscription-based services or cable channels. In 2025, only one of eight shows nominated for Best Comedy was from a network. Meanwhile, none of the eight series nominated for Best Drama were from a network.

People have become nostalgic for the days when TV was hard to watch. That is why we are taking it back to yesteryear to highlight the best network television shows ever made. From hard-hitting dramas to goofy comedies, the networks used to deliver some of the best TV.