20 Best Network TV Shows Of All Time, Ranked
Thanks to the rise of streaming platforms, television has changed exponentially over the last decade. The best shows no longer have 22-episode seasons and are not guaranteed to return every fall. There are still a few fan-favorite shows thriving on network television, such as Quinta Brunson's "Abbott Elementary," which is considered must-watch TV, but the networks are not producing as many hits as they used to.
These days, the Emmys almost exclusively nominate shows from subscription-based services or cable channels. In 2025, only one of eight shows nominated for Best Comedy was from a network. Meanwhile, none of the eight series nominated for Best Drama were from a network.
People have become nostalgic for the days when TV was hard to watch. That is why we are taking it back to yesteryear to highlight the best network television shows ever made. From hard-hitting dramas to goofy comedies, the networks used to deliver some of the best TV.
20. The Mary Tyler Moore Show
"The Mary Tyler Moore Show" changed television. When the sitcom debuted in 1970, Moore was already known for playing Laura Petrie on "The Dick Van Dyke Show." The original pitch for the series by James L. Brooks and Allan Burns had Moore's Mary Richards as a divorcée, but CBS feared audiences would see it as a divorce from Van Dyke. A compromise was reached, and the character Mary started her new life in Minneapolis as a woman who had just broken off a long engagement.
The series was groundbreaking because it starred an independent, single woman in the workforce. The show was praised for focusing on adults and ultimately became the blueprint for modern workplace comedies. It was also unique in that it let Mary continue living her life independently, and it ended in 1977 with the character still single.
"The Mary Tyler Moore Show" also starred Ed Asner, Gavin MacLeod, Ted Knight, Cloris Leachman, Valerie Harper, Georgia Engel, and Betty White, whose run on the show cleverly challenged gender roles. The series was nominated for 67 Emmys, winning 29.
19. NYPD Blue
"NYPD Blue" marked the second time Steven Bochco struck gold with a police procedural. His first big success, "Hill Street Blues," which you will also find on this list, came to an end in 1987. Six years later, "NYPD Blue" debuted on ABC. Bochco created the show with David Milch, and it followed the officers of a New York City precinct.
Much like its predecessor, "NYPD Blue" was one of the grittiest shows network TV had seen at the time of its release. There was a realism to the series that impressed viewers, but it also led to controversy. At-home audiences were not used to seeing that level of violence and risqué content on television. The show was even being protested before it was released (via The New York Times). Despite boycotts, "NYPD Blue" was a success. Over the years, it earned 84 Emmy nominations and 20 wins.
The series starred Dennis Franz, Jimmy Smits, Amy Brenneman, Gordon Clapp, and more throughout its 12-season run. "NYPD Blue" also featured some famous actors before they were well-known, including Pedro Pascal, who invented a fake satanic language for his role.
18. Buffy the Vampire Slayer
"Buffy the Vampire Slayer" is the only series on our list that was not aired on one of the "big four" networks (ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC). The show debuted on The WB in 1997 and became the gold standard for teen genre shows. Based on the film of the same name, the series was created by Joss Whedon and followed the titular teenage vampire slayer and her friends as they navigated coming of age while living on a hellmouth.
Due to the allegations that were made against Whedon starting in 2020, loving "Buffy" is now considered complicated by some fans. However, its legacy far outweighs the showrunner's on-set behavior. The series constantly found new ways to subvert expectations and create compelling television that was both heartfelt and otherworldly. To this day, it is a benchmark of feminist TV, and can still be enjoyed thanks to an excellent cast led by Sarah Michelle Gellar.
"Buffy" was nominated for 14 Emmys, winning two. Sadly, it never made it into any of the major categories aside from one writing nod for the episode, "Hush". A "Buffy" reboot is expected to debut on Hulu at the end of 2026 ir the beginning of 2027.
17. The Office
"The Office" debuted on NBC in 2005, developed for American television by Greg Daniels. Based on the BBC show of the same name, "The Office" has become one of the most beloved comedies of all time. The mockumentary-style sitcom ran for nine seasons and followed the Scranton, PA branch of the Dunder Mifflin Paper Company.
Steve Carell starred in the show's first seven seasons as Michael Scott, the cringy but lovable branch manager who would stop at nothing to make the workplace fun. Between his antics, the supporting cast of unique characters, the fact that the documentary style felt so real, and the creative joke-writing, "The Office" is still a fan-favorite series more than a decade after it ended. In fact, a spin-off titled "The Paper" debuted in 2025 and was met with positive reviews.
"The Office" was nominated for 42 Emmys during its time on air, winning five.
16. ER
While "ER" was not the first medical drama to hit network TV, it was arguably the most influential. Created by Michael Crichton, "ER" followed the emergency room staff of Cook County General Hospital in Chicago. The show debuted on NBC in 1994 and was on the air for 15 seasons.
Many famous faces came and went throughout the run of "ER," including George Clooney, Anthony Edwards, Noah Wyle, Julianna Margulies, Ming-Na Wen, Maria Bello, Linda Cardellini, John Stamos, Angela Bassett, and more. The show received 124 Emmy nominations while on the air, winning 23.
"ER" paved the way for massive hits such as "Grey's Anatomy" and "The Pitt," which has a lot in common with the '90s show, including starring Wyle. Now that Wyle has returned to the medical genre, "ER" is back in the pop culture conversation. In fact, even Clooney has shared his feelings about the series.
15. Hill Street Blues
"Hill Street Blues" is not talked about as much as some of the other shows on this list, but it changed network TV by embracing a serialized format. The show mixed weekly plotlines with ongoing story arcs and ultimately paved the way for modern police procedurals. It was created by Steven Bochco and Michael Kozoll and debuted in 1981. As previously mentioned, there would be no "NYPD Blue" without "Hill Street Blues."
"Hill Street Blues" was grittier than any network show at the time of its initial release, and took a realism route that caught audiences' attention. It blended the characters' work lives with their personal dramas and set a new standard for series with ensemble casts.
Throughout its seven seasons on NBC, "Hill Street Blues" received 98 Emmy nods and won 26.
14. Taxi
"Taxi" is the second sitcom on this list that was co-created by James L. Brooks. In the late '70s and early '80s, it was the show to watch if you wanted to see some of the funniest actors share the screen. In addition to being hilarious, "Taxi" was often praised for its sardonic approach to storytelling, which blended drama with its comedic storylines.
The ABC show followed the drivers of a New York City cab company along with their disdainful dispatcher, Louie De Palma (Danny DeVito). DeVito's audition could have ended in disaster, but he earned the role and ended up winning an Emmy. "Taxi" also starred Judd Hirsch, Jeff Conaway, Marilu Henner, Tony Danza, Christopher Lloyd, Andy Kaufman, and Carol Kane.
Throughout its five seasons, "Taxi" was nominated 34 times, winning 15.
13. Star Trek: The Original Series
"Star Trek" is one of the most influential television shows of all time. The original series only lasted from 1966 to 1969, but it spawned many successful films as well as spin-off series that are still being made today. Created by Gene Roddenberry for NBC, the original sci-fi series followed the adventures of the USS Enterprise and its crew.
"Star Trek" was groundbreaking in many ways. The series was inclusive, and it marked one of the first shows to feature a diverse cast of actors from different backgrounds. "Star Trek" showcased a positive, distant future that provided hope to those fighting for civil rights at the time. During its three seasons, the show was nominated for 13 Emmys, but did not win any until an honorary award was given to the show in 2018.
Now, the "Star Trek" franchise is owned by Paramount after the company's merger with CBS in 2019. Unfortunately, many believe Paramount has bungled the franchise's potential.
12. Saturday Night Live
There are few shows that changed the landscape of television as much as "Saturday Night Live." Created by Lorne Michaels, the sketch comedy series debuted on NBC in 1975 and celebrated its 50th anniversary with a big special in 2025.
The amount of talent that has come through "SNL" during its five decades on air is extraordinary, from the comedic cast members to celebrity hosts and musical guests. The list of great performers who got their start on the show is never-ending, from original greats like Gilda Radner and John Belushi to more recent alums such as Kate McKinnon and Bowen Yang.
While "SNL" has had its ups and downs over the years, it has remained culturally relevant and influential longer than any other show. The series holds the records for the most Primetime Emmy Awards nominations in history, earning 330 nods and 93 wins during its ongoing run.
11. Columbo
The beloved detective series "Columbo" had a much different lifespan than the rest of the shows on the list, making it a distinctive entry to network television. Starring Peter Falk as the titular homicide detective, "Columbo" saw the character solving a new murder every episode. However, each episode began with a guest star committing the crime, which means the audience knew the identity of the killer. It would take about 30 minutes for Columbo to show up, and then he would spend the next hour solving the case.
Falk first played homicide detective Lieutenant Columbo in a TV movie titled "Prescription: Murder" in 1968. He returned to the role in 1971, and "Columbo" became one of the rotating programs of "The NBC Mystery Movie" until 1978. After a decade off the air, "Columbo" returned as part of "The ABC Mystery Movie" from 1989 to 1990, and then occasionally between 1990 an 2003. Throughout its run, the show was nominated for 11 Emmys, winning three.
10. All in the Family
"All in the Family" is one of the most significant comedies ever made. The show was based on a beloved British sitcom and developed for American television by Norman Lear. It ran on CBS from 1971 to 1979. The show's lead character, Archie Bunker (Carroll O'Connor), often spouted bigoted ideals, but the show was never in agreement with his antics. Audiences adored the character, who was an undeniable laugh riot, but the show always made it clear that his views were no longer acceptable.
Meanwhile, Archie's son-in-law, Michael "Meathead" Stivic (Rob Reiner), always pushed back and attempted to educate Archie. He was the show's voice of reason and became the face of counterculture in the 1970s. The push and pull between the two men was relatable at the time and helped bridge the gap between generations.
"All in the Family" was nominated for 55 Emmys throughout its nine seasons, winning 22. It also produced many spin-offs, such as "The Jeffersons," which became one of the longest-running Black-led sitcoms of all time.
9. The X-Files
"The X-Files" was one of the most definitive shows of the 1990s and one of the most successful science-fiction series in network TV history. The show followed FBI agents Fox Mulder (David Duchovny) and Dana Scully (Gillian Anderson) as they investigated paranormal cases. The series ran the gamut of supernatural concepts, showcasing stories that ranged from silly and fun to downright terrifying.
"The X-Files" had multiple essential episodes and was nominated for 61 Emmys throughout its eleven seasons, which ran on Fox from 1993 to 2002, and it won 15. The show spawned two movies and a revival series, which ran from 2016 to 2018. Ryan Coogler previously announced he was working on a reboot of the series, which got a pilot order from Hulu in 2026 (via Deadline).
8. The Simpsons
"The Simpsons" is TV's longest-running primetime scripted series, and the only animated show to make our list. Created by Matt Groening, "The Simpsons" first became popular in shorts that ran on "The Tracey Ullman Show." The animated sitcom debuted in 1989 and is still running as of 2026.
"The Simpsons" is a satirical look at life in middle America. Set in the fictional town of Springfield, the show follows the titular family and their varied hilarious antics. The show and its characters have become cultural touchstones and have arguably had a greater impact on pop culture than almost any other show on this list. During its run, "The Simpsons" has been nominated for 104 Emmys, winning 37.
While some argue that "The Simpsons" has gone downhill or is no longer as relevant, many fans believe it is still good. The show has spawned a feature film, an entire theme park land, games, and much more. A new "The Simpsons" movie is expected to be released in 2027, marking the animated family's first time in a theatrical release in 20 years.
7. Lost
"Lost" was one of the last network dramas to have a huge impact on the industry. When the show debuted on ABC in 2004, it instantly changed television forever. It proved that prestige shows with bigger budgets could thrive on network TV, and helped make mystery-box shows popular.
The series began with the plane crash of Oceanic Flight 815, leaving its survivors stranded on a mysterious island. As the show went on, more questions arose, and it became clear that no one on the show was safe. As "Lost" grew, so did the Internet and social media. By the time it came to an end in 2010, the series was airing in a completely different world from when it started. The way people engaged with "water cooler TV" changed, and "Lost" was in the thick of the transition.
Debates about the show continue online today, but it remains one of the most original and exciting series in network history. During its run, it earned 51 Emmy nods and ten wins.
6. M*A*S*H
"M*A*S*H" was based on Robert Altman's Oscar-winning film of the same name, but its status in pop culture eventually surpassed its namesake. Developed for TV by Larry Gelbart, the sitcom followed Army doctors during the Korean War. The show ran on CBS for eleven seasons, which was eight years longer than the war it was based on.
"M*A*S*H" was a cultural phenomenon, and still holds the record for the most-watched series finale in network TV history. The show was lauded for its anti-war social commentary, and it captivated viewers by using humour to showcase serious subject matters without diminishing them.
Throughout its iconic run, "M*A*S*H" was nominated for 109 Emmys, winning 14.
5. Seinfeld
"Seinfeld" is yet another show that defined the 1990s and changed the way people viewed sitcoms. Starring comedian Jerry Seinfeld as a version of himself, "Seinfeld" was famously dubbed "the show about nothing" and became known for showcasing characters that were just plain unlikable. This spoke to audiences, and the series remains one of the most revered comedies of all time.
Set in New York City, "Seinfeld" also starred Jason Alexander as Jerry's best friend George Costanza, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Jerry's ex-girlfriend Elaine Benes, and Michael Richards as Jerry's wacky neighbor, Cosmo Kramer. The main foursome quickly became pop culture icons, and they remain so to this day.
"Seinfeld" has plenty of essential episodes and ran on NBC from 1989 to 1998. During its time on the air, the comedy won ten Emmys out of its 68 nominations.
4. The Twilight Zone
"The Twilight Zone" is one of the most unique shows to ever hit network TV. Created and hosted by Rod Serling, the show was categorized as a fantasy/science fiction/horror anthology series. However, Serling did not consider the show to be sci-fi.
"The Twilight Zone" debuted on CBS in 1959, and it ran for five seasons. While the series was consistently captivating (and often creepy), its massive success was also due to its social commentary. Each standalone episode often ended with a moral, and never failed to stick with audiences. However, the show was only nominated for seven Emmys throughout its original run, winning three.
There have been multiple iterations of the series over the years, including versions that debuted in 1985, 2002, and 2019. The last reboot attempt was spearheaded by Jordon Peele, but the show was cancelled after two seasons.
3. I Love Lucy
Like many of the shows on this list, "I Love Lucy" was groundbreaking. While it was not the first show to star a woman, it was the first female-led series to become a massive hit. In fact, "I Love Lucy" featured many of television's early milestones. It transformed network TV in many ways and perfected the live studio audience format.
Starring Lucille Ball as Lucy Ricardo, the show debuted on CBS in 1951 and followed the titular character's wacky schemes and antics across six seasons. The sitcom also starred Ball's real-life husband, Desi Arnaz, as well as Vivian Vance and William Frawley. While on the air, the show earned 20 Emmy nominations, winning four. However, "I Love Lucy" was not the end for Lucy and Ricky. The characters continued on in "The Lucille Ball–Desi Arnaz Show."
In addition to being an innovative show, "I Love Lucy" has stood the test of time because it was genuinely funny. Nearly 70 years after "I Love Lucy" came to an end, the show is still making people laugh.
2. The West Wing
Created by Aaron Sorkin, "The West Wing" is a network drama that is a cut above the rest. Following the fictional presidency of Jed Bartlet (Martin Sheen), the series was seminal during its time on NBC between 1999 and 2006. The series managed to showcase the interworkings of the White House with compelling dialogue and stellar performances that were elevated by the show's famous walk-and-talk scenes.
"The West Thing" was not afraid to tackle big subjects at the time of its release, but it almost feels quaint upon rewatch. Politics changed in a big way after the 2016 election, and "The West Wing" has aged into delectable comfort food. One could almost categorize it as fantasy. There is no reality in which the events of "The West Wing" would work, but there are still so many lessons to be learned from Bartlet's functioning White House.
Throughout its run, "The West Wing" was nominated for 95 Emmys, winning 26.
1. Cheers
While an argument could be made for many series on this list, "Cheers" is our pick for the greatest network show of all time. It had an iconic 11-year run and produced some of the best sitcom episodes in history. It also spawned one of TV's greatest spin-offs, "Frasier."
Following the employees and patrons of a local Boston bar, "Cheers" became appointment viewing in the '80s. There are many aspects that made "Cheers" special, including having one of the most tumultuous "will they, won't they" story arcs ever put to screen. The romance between Sam Malone (Ted Danson) and Diane Chambers (Shelley Long) was fiery and sexy, but it ultimately proved that some people just are not meant to be together.
The supporting cast of "Cheers" also delivered effortlessly hilarious performances, and the show often found smart ways to tackle heavy topics. Throughout its run, "Cheers" was nominated for 117 Emmys, winning 28.