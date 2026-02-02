10 Best Cheers Episodes, Ranked

"Cheers" ran for 11 seasons on NBC from 1982 to 1993. Today, it's still considered to be one of the greatest sitcoms of all time. The series followed the employees and patrons of a local Boston bar called Cheers, an establishment owned and operated by the charming Sam Malone (Ted Danson), a former Red Sox relief pitcher. The show kicks off when a snobbish grad student named Diane Chambers (Shelley Long) starts working at the bar as a cocktail waitress.

The show's other main characters included the sarcastic waitress Carla Tortelli (Rhea Perlman), lazy but lovable barfly Norm Peterson (George Wendt), and know-it-all mailman Cliff Clavin (John Ratzenberger). Both Wendt and Ratzenberger weren't originally meant to last more than three episodes, but they crushed their roles and became staples. The first three seasons also starred Nicholas Colasanto as Ernie "Coach" Pantusso, who sadly passed away in 1985. He was replaced by Woody Harrelson, who played farmboy Woody Boyd. Both Coach and Woody were kind-hearted and simple-minded.

Kelsey Grammer joined the cast in the show's third season as Frasier Crane, a psychiatrist and new love interest of Diane. Eventually, he married Lilith Sternin (Bebe Neuwirth), who became another regular on the show. After season five, Long famously left the series, but Kirstie Alley then joined the cast, adding a hilarious character when the show needed it most. She played Rebecca Howe, an ambitious bar manager who could never seem to catch a break.

Throughout its run, "Cheers" was nominated for 117 Emmys and won 28. That included 11 consecutive nominations for Outstanding Comedy Series, which it won four times. The series also spawned the popular spin-off, "Frasier," which also ran for 11 seasons.

With over 270 episodes, it's difficult to choose only 10, but here are our picks for the best "Cheers" episodes.