15 Best Thanksgiving TV Episodes, Ranked

Although it was one of the best sitcoms of all time and a precursor to almost every beloved workplace comedy series you could name, "WKRP in Cincinnati" is not at the level of cultural recognition it ought to be — save for one half-hour that became the stuff of television legend. That half-hour, incidentally, is a no-brainer pick for greatest Thanksgiving episode of all time, a comedic and narrative use of the holiday so fantastic that it's become widely known even among those otherwise unfamiliar with the show.

On "Turkeys Away," Thanksgiving has almost a Seinfeldian level of utter meaninglessness as anything other than a prompt for havoc. After spending upwards of 10 minutes bumbling around the WKRP office trying to be useful, manager Arthur Carlson (Gordon Jump) comes up with the idea to stage a legendary marketing stunt for the station: Dropping live turkeys from a helicopter directly onto a Thanksgiving giveaway on a mall parking lot. The level of horror and mind-boggling absurdism wrought by that terrible idea must be seen — or rather not seen, and instead memorably described by WKRP announcer Les (Richard Sanders) — to be believed. No other American sitcom had ever done something so gonzo, let alone pulled it off so brilliantly.