Rob McElhenney Wanted It's Always Sunny To Be The Exact Opposite Of Friends

Like many sitcoms, "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" follows a group of friends initially grouped by their workplace (and family ties) who have become bound by their long history of antics with one another. Unlike most sitcoms, the gang on "Always Sunny" really does not act like they care about one another pretty much at all. Sure, characters on shows like "Seinfeld" and "How I Met Your Mother" are frequently snarky with one another, but they generally have one another's backs when things get tough. In the original pilot for "Sunny" that eventually became the season 1 episode "Charlie Has Cancer," Dennis (Glenn Howerton) visits his friend Charlie (Charlie Day) to borrow a basketball, only for Charlie to tell him that he has cancer, which makes Dennis do everything he can to leave without having to really help Charlie or deal with his discomfort in any way. It's brutal and brutally funny and set the tone for the cruelty the gang is able to inflict upon one another.

It shouldn't come as too much of a surprise then to learn that the series creator Rob McElhenney has described the original idea for "Always Sunny" as being "the anti-'Friends'" in an interview with the YouTube channel Let's Shoot! with Pete Chatmon. He goes on to explain that while the perspective shifted a little bit, that original idea has always been the backbone of the series, giving us some of television history's most wonderfully awful characters.