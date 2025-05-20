The Hilarious Seinfeld Episode Where Cheers Star George Wendt Berates George Costanza

In "The Trip," Jerry (Jerry Seinfeld) and George head to Los Angeles when Seinfeld is offered tickets to "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno" so Seinfeld can do a stand-up appearance. Backstage, George meets both "L.A. Law" star Corbin Bernsen and Wendt, and he has suggestions for both on how to improve their shows. He tells Wendt that "Cheers" could take place somewhere else, too, because people don't "always meet in bars," and while Wendt is cordial, he's also rather dismissive. Then the man at the center of the longest-running joke on "Cheers" goes on "The Tonight Show" and absolutely eviscerates George's ideas, as does Bernsen. They joke about how awful it is when fans give them their worst ideas as if they have any merit, and during the commercial break, even determine that they both spoke with the same guy — at this point, George is shrinking into his seat and trying to disappear.

It's really funny stuff that George kind of deserves because he's, well, George, and it's made funnier by the way "Seinfeld" handled other sitcoms over the years. Clearly, "Cheers" is fictional and exists within the "Seinfeld" universe, but NBC sitcoms "Mad About You" and "Friends" are canonically a part of the "Seinfeld" universe, meaning the "Seinfeld" gang could never tune into an episode of Joey and Chandler's antics. Oh well, at least we know they're not all trapped in a snowglobe ... right?

Watching Wendt and Alexander be awkward back and forth, only to have Wendt unleash on George so spectacularly, is truly something, and it shows that despite being best known for playing Norm, Wendt was capable of all kinds of performances, even when he played himself.

