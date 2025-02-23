George Wendt's Norm From Cheers Shows Up In More TV Shows Than You Might Expect

First, let's get it out of the way. How many shows did George Wendt appear in as Norm Peterson? Why, that would be a whopping seven! Unless, of course, you want to know the full count of how many shows and one-off specials Wendt played Norm in, because that answer is 10 such shows and specials. There's the obvious two, mentioned above: "Cheers" (natch) and "Frasier," though it's a funny twist of fate that Wendt only showed up as Norm very late on the latter in a Season 9 fittingly titled "Cheerful Goodbyes." That episode featured not just Wendt as Norm but also Rhea Perlman as Carla and John Ratzenberger as Cliff, both appearing for the first time as well. Oddly enough, the episode doesn't take place in Cheers itself, but at a bar at the Boston airport as Frasier (Kelsey Grammer), his brother Niles (David Hyde Pierce), his father Martin (John Mahoney), and health-care worker Daphne (Jane Leeves) happen to run into the old gang as they send Cliff off to Florida for his retirement. Fans of both shows will know it comes as no surprise that Norm quickly makes friends with Martin, each of whom are never truly at home without some of their favorite beer on tap.

But only the true die-hard fans of the "Cheers" universe, such as it is, know that the 11-season series spawned three shows (in a way), with "Frasier" being the last of them. The second-most well-known would be the NBC sitcom "Wings," set at a small airport near Nantucket run by two rough-and-tumble brothers (played by Tim Daly and Steven Weber). Although none of the regular cast of the show were straight from "Cheers," making "Wings" more of an unofficial spin-off, many of its cast members would pop up on "Wings" from time to time. (Fun fact: one of the show's only Emmy nominations went to Grammer for his turn as Frasier in an early episode. Oddly enough, the Emmys instituted a rule just for that year in which regular and guest actors competed in the same category, meaning that Grammer was technically nominated for Best Lead Actor in a Comedy Series.) And yes, one of those cast members was Wendt; in a Season 2 episode of "Wings," Norm and Cliff popped by ostensibly to go fishing, only to end up drinking at a local bar instead. (Try not to be too surprised.)

But Wendt had already showed up as Norm on two other regular shows before he ever appeared on "Wings." In fact, the first time Wendt played Norm outside of "Cheers," he wasn't even appearing in a sitcom. In fact, he showed up in a 1985 episode of the pioneering medical drama "St. Elsewhere" in an episode titled — wait for it — "Cheers." Although the medical drama did have some lighthearted moments, it was odd enough for the series' Season 3 finale to take place partially inside of the bar we all know and love. In the episode, characters like Carla and Cliff appear, adopting their traditional personalities as they interact with the doctors from St. Eligius. Norm, an accountant by trade, gets chewed out by one of the doctors for his bad financial advice to boot. After that appearance, it would be a couple years before Wendt played Norm outside of "Cheers," and that time would be for the other "Cheers" spin-off, "The Tortellis." This short-lived show, set in Las Vegas, focused on Carla's loutish ex-husband Nick (Dan Hedaya) as he attempted to start up a TV-repair business while reconciling with his second wife. Though Norm and Cliff each showed up in one of the show's 13 episodes, the series as a whole was widely panned and quickly canceled in the spring of 1987.