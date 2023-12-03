The Recurring Cheers Moment That Kept The Writers On Their Toes

"Cheers" is, by several measures, one of the most successful shows in the history of television. It ran for 11 seasons and 275 episodes — a number that is downright unthinkable in the modern age. It also remains beloved to this day, which is not something that can be said of many shows from that same era. So much of it can be boiled down to the lovable characters, and few were more lovable than Norm.

Played by George Wendt, Norm appeared on nearly every episode of the show and was always greeted with a warm welcome. Not just from the audience, but from the other patrons at the bar as well who would, in a running gag, yell "Norm!" in celebration every time he would enter, followed by a joke. It turns out that implementing this running gag all of the time ended up giving the writers a bit of a headache because it went on for a very long time, and the bar kept getting raised.

"The trick to writing a good Norm entrance was making a clean joke that didn't come out of the situation," writer/producer David Isaacs explained to The Hollywood Reporter in a 2018 retrospective about crafting these so-called Normisms. "You have a blind set-up and write a good Norm response to that. That was always a challenge." Writer/producer Peter Casey further explained why it became increasingly hard to pull off:

"They became more difficult because the bar kept getting set higher and higher."

Writer Cheri Steinkellner shared one of the writers' favorites from the series recounting: "One of my favorites of ours was, 'How's the world treating you?' and Norm says, 'Like a baby treats a diaper.' I was pregnant at the time with our second child." A perfect Normism.