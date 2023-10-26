The Only Major Actors Still Alive From Cheers

It's been 41 years since "Cheers" premiered, and 30 years since it's ended. Although other popular sitcoms like "The Bill Cosby Show" and "Newhart" gave it a run for its money, it's clear by now that "Cheers" has most effectively withstood the test of the time. When the average person thinks of '90s sitcoms, they think of "Friends" or "Seinfeld," but when you ask them to name a sitcom from the '80s, "Cheers" is almost always the first to come to mind.

It helps that so much of the "Cheers" cast has continued to have a major presence in pop culture long after the finale, even if they haven't all returned to the sheer height of popularity they had back in the '80s and early '90s. Even many of the actors who have passed away in the years since, like Kirstie Alley who died of stage four colon cancer in December of 2022, still got to enjoy an impressive career in her post-"Cheers" years. After playing Rebecca, Allie starred in movies like "Drop Dead Gorgeous" and shows like "Veronica's Closet." After playing Harry the Hat, Harry Anderson starred in the hit sitcoms like "Night Court" and "Dave's World." He died in 2018 at age 65 from a stroke.

Plenty of the cast members are still alive, however, and a lot of them are still doing great. Let's check in on how they're doing, and maybe discover some fun shows to check out in the process.