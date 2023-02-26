Woody Harrelson Delivers An Awkward SNL Monologue, Complete With Anti-Vax Conspiracy Joke

Woody Harrelson's return to "Saturday Night Live" this week should have been a celebratory occasion, as Harrelson joined the elite "SNL" Five-Timers Club — made up of celebrity guests who have hosted the show five times. It has become a tradition for other members of the Five-Timers Club to make surprise appearances during a newcomer's monologue and present them with an official club smoking jacket. For Harrelson, however, this didn't happen until the end of the show, when Scarlett Johansson dropped by to present him with his Five-Timers Club outfit. The host highlighted his jacketlessness twice during his opening monologue, holding out his arms expectantly only to comment, "No jacket?" Maybe Johansson got stuck in traffic.

That wasn't the only awkward moment in Harrelson's monologue, however. It largely took the form of rambling Grandpa Simpson-style stories that didn't seem to go anywhere, only with more anecdotes about doing drugs. Then, in keeping with the drugs theme, Harrelson wrapped things up with a thinly-veiled COVID-19 conspiracy joke about a movie script he'd supposedly turned down:

"So the movie goes like this. The biggest drug cartels in the world get together and buy up all the media and all the politicians and force all the people in the world to stay locked in their homes. And people can only come out if they take the cartel's drugs and keep taking them over and over. I threw the script away. I mean, who was going to believe that crazy idea? Being forced to do drugs? I do that voluntarily all day long."

That last punchline feels like it was tacked on by the "SNL" writers in the hopes of pretending this wasn't an anti-vax conspiracy joke. Based on the awkward silence, though, those in the room recognized it for what it was.