Dopesick Trailer: Hulu Tackles The Opioid Crisis With Michael Keaton And Kaitlyn Dever

"Dopesick" examines the origins of America's worst drug epidemic to date, delving into the introduction of OxyContin. When Purdue Pharma first introduced the drug to doctors, they downplayed its addictive qualities, using every tactic from subtle manipulation to bribery to straight-up lying. Unfortunately, it was effective — the opioid crisis continues to plague millions.

With this trailer, "Dopesick" shows off its extremely impressive cast, including Keaton as Dr. Samuel Finnix, who is eventually convinced to prescribe the dangerously addictive drugs to patients like Kaitlyn Dever's Betsy. Michael Stuhlbarg plays Richard Sackler, the son of Purdue Pharma's founder who oversaw the development and marketing of OxyContin. Peter Sarsgaard stars as Rick Mountcastle, the attorney prosecuting Purdue Pharma. Through them, we track the drug from its initial introduction through its drastic effect on people across the country. The series also stars Will Poulter, Rosario Dawson, John Hoogenakker and guest stars, Phillipa Soo, Jack Mcdorman, Ray McKinnon and Cleopatra Coleman.

The series is written by Danny Strong and directed by Barry Levinson. Like all the prestige dramas of the moment, it looks to be a glossy, well-directed, intense journey, but carries the extra weight of its poignancy. The opioid crisis has been alluded to in more than a few series now, but has yet to receive this attentive focus. This will certainly make for a heavy watch, but so far the creative team behind the series is up to the challenge and dedicated to its importance. When the series was first announced, creator Strong said:

"The opioid crisis is one of the most important stories of our time and I'm honored to not only pay tribute to its victims but to shine a light on the heroes that fought back. Laws were broken and many lies were told. The system failed us and Dopesick is going to show everyone how it all happened."

Hulu also shared a new poster for the series via Twitter, centering Michael Keaton's Dr. Finnix on a downwards descent, thanks to the pills in question. Here's the official synopsis for the series, with the new poster below:

Dopesick examines how one company triggered the worst drug epidemic in American history. The series takes viewers to the epicenter of America's struggle with opioid addiction, from the boardrooms of Purdue Pharma, to a distressed Virginia mining community, to the hallways of the DEA. The unsparing yet deeply human portraits of the various families affected by Oxycontin addiction and their intersecting stories hold up a mirror to this American tragedy, while shining a hopeful light on the heroes battling the craven corporate forces behind this national crisis.

"Dopesick" arrives on Hulu on October 13, 2021.