Two Memorable Cheers Characters Were Never Meant To Last More Than One Episode

Before "Cheers" ever got to rolling cameras on its very first episode, "Give Me a Ring Sometime," the show went through a great deal of evolution. In fact, the central "will they or won't they" relationship at the heart of the show's first five seasons between barkeep Sam Malone and waitress Diane Chambers didn't exist. The original pitch was to have Sam be a barkeep with a female boss, a dynamic the series would come back around to when Kirstie Alley joined the cast in season 6.

Television, maybe more so than any other storytelling medium, lends itself to constant evolution and change. Not only is there constant writing and rewriting while you are making an episode, you have audience feedback that informs how you tell your story as it goes. And sometimes a collaborator comes in that forces the creators to upend their plans and change course to suit that person. Creators Glen Charles, Les Charles, and James Burrows encountered this not once but twice when casting for the pilot for "Cheers."

George Wendt and John Ratzenberger are staples of the "Cheers" ensemble, both making their way through all 11 seasons of the show. However, before they became the series' signature barflies in Norm and Cliff, neither thought they'd be series regulars, let alone fan favorite characters.