10 Best Halloween TV Episodes, Ranked

Halloween season means it's that time of year when the freaks and ghouls come out to play, and there's a sinister feeling in the air that something not quite right is afoot. In all actuality, it's an excuse to hand out candy, maybe dress up and go to a bar, and engage in the age-old ritual of watching copious amounts of scary stories. Yes, there are plenty of spooky shows to watch for Halloween, from "American Horror Story" to "The Haunting of Hill House," that are terrifying all the way through. But there's something special about the cherished Halloween episode of a non-scary show.

From sitcoms to dramas, you spend a long time with these characters. You know how they tick and, more importantly, what probably makes them scared. Halloween episodes are a chance to see them out of their usual routine. For cartoons, it's a chance to see characters outside of the one outfit they always wear. Perhaps a feature-length horror movie isn't really you speed this time of year. Fortunately, these Halloween episodes are fun-size; you can watch many of them in under an hour. And since most of them aired on network TV, there's no blood and gore. But don't think you're out of the woods just yet...

The best Halloween TV episodes are suitable for both hardcore fans of the series in question as well as newcomers who just want something fresh to watch. These episodes can make you laugh, but they may also make you check under the bed before going to sleep that night.