Woody Harrelson Won His Role In Cheers By Breaking Down In Tears

"Cheers" had just found its Nielsen ratings footing when the sitcom was dealt an unexpectedly tragic blow: Nicholas Colasanto, who'd become the heart of the series as kind-hearted bartender "Coach" Ernie Pantusso, died at the age of 61 of a heart attack.

Of the main cast, Colasanto might've been the most irreplaceable. He provided the show its first heartbreaking moment in the season 1 episode "Coach's Daughter," where he struggles to convince his only child (Allyce Beasley) to not marry her boor of a fiancé. From that moment forward, the writers deployed Coach as a lovably addled fount of accidental wisdom; though irreparably concussed by taking too many baseballs to the noggin during his major league career, the goofball always came through when it counted.

And suddenly, before the conclusion of the series' pivotal third season, he was gone.

"Cheers" still had a deep-bench ensemble with Sam, Diane, Carla, Norm and Cliff, but the writers needed that sweet-natured foil to balance out the self-interested buffoonery of the other characters. This seemed impossible until an impossibly talented young actor gave the audition of a lifetime.