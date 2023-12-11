The Cheers Cast Tried To Mess With Woody Harrelson, But It Backfired Big Time

When the NBC comedy series "Cheers" began in 1982, fans quickly fell in love with Ernie "Coach" Pantusso (Nicholas Colasanto). He was a retired baseball coach working at the bar with Sam Malone (Ted Danson) and Diane Chambers (Shelley Long). He wasn't exactly the sharpest knife in the condiments bar, but he had a good heart and gave sort of ridiculous yet profound advice. He was a beloved character and a staple of the show. However, when Colasanto passed away after a heart attack in 1985, Coach died in the show as well.

In season 4, we got a new bartender in the form of Woody Boyd, played by a very young Woody Harrelson. He had the same very naive and sweet quality that Coach had, though he was far younger. I mean, look at the picture above. He was a baby! Woody Boyd was a pen pal to Coach and had to be told that he'd passed when he came to visit. Sam hired him and he appeared in the series until its final season ended in 1993. In fact, he ended up married and a member of the Boston City Council.

When Harrelson came on the show, the rest of the cast had been there for three seasons. Of course they were going to mess with the new guy. However, according to a panel Danson, George Wendt (who played barfly Norm), John Ratzenberger (who played know-it-all mailman Cliff), and co-creators James Burrows and Les and Glen Charles did at the ATX Television Festival (via Entertainment Weekly), it completely backfired on them.