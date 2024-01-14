Cheers' Final Send-Off Had The Cast In A Disastrous Drunken State

On May 20, 1993, NBC's ultra-successful sitcom "Cheers" aired its finale episode, and it was almost instantly entered into the history books. Approximately 93 million people nationwide tuned in to watch the episode in 42.4 million homes, and untold thousands more watched it in bars across the country. Those numbers were good enough to make it the second highest-watched program in TV history, according to The L.A. Times — only the series finale of "M*A*S*H" scored more viewers.

That same night, 15 million people tuned into "The Tonight Show," which went on the road to the Bull & Finch Bar in Boston, which served as the exterior of the bar in the show, and host Jay Leno interviewed cast members Ted Danson, Woody Harrelson, Rhea Perlman, Kelsey Grammer, John Ratzenberger, and George Wendt.

Well, at least he tried to interview them.

As "Cheers" writer Ken Levine remembered in a 2013 article for Vulture, "The [series finale] ended at eleven. The next half-hour was an emotional tsunami. Everyone was hugging and crying and doing a lot of drinking. We were all completely wrecked." That's when "The Tonight Show" started: