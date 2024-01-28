Cheers' Thanksgiving Food Fight Episode Came With A Nightmarish Stench

Other parts of the sequence, like moments in which castmates including Ted Danson seem poised to fall flat on their faces, were definitely real. "Nobody could keep their footing so not only were they getting pummeled with food, but everybody was slipping and falling," writer-producer Peter Casey told THR. Casey noted that the cast and crew didn't anticipate the effect the warm "food" would have on the set floor, but says that "the audience went crazy" when witnessing the filming of the scene. The fun didn't stop when the scene ended, either. "Jimmy yelled 'Cut!' but nobody stopped," Steinkellner recalled. "It went on and on."

The actual choreography of the fight apparently wasn't rehearsed, which may be what makes it feel so dynamic. "It had to be all set before that food fight. We had to film everything [else first]," Steinkellner told Yahoo, to which his wife and co-writer Cheri added, "Because once they get gravy in their hair, there's no going back." The cast apparently shot the scene twice in total, aided in clean-up in between by a (slippery) tarp that had been laid down during filming.

Like many of the best parts of "Cheers," the food fight is a scene that teeters on the brink between good-natured mayhem and outright meanness. This ragtag group of people loves each other, but they also spend much of the series wishing they could clobber one another, and in one memorable, slippery, disgusting scene, they finally get to — in the most entertaining way possible.