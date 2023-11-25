Ted Danson Was Very 'Uncomfortable' Playing Sam On Cheers

When you hear many actors talk, they often speak about wanting to play roles vastly different from who they are as people. Acting can be something of an escape that can challenge their everyday lives. However, when you usually hear about parts like this, they tend to exist in the extreme. Sometimes they involve playing a real-life person, or they're playing some fantastical creation in a genre piece. Rarely do you hear this kind of talk when they are just playing, like, a regular dude. Parts like those tend to go to people fairly similar to the characters they play who can imbue those regular folks with some kind of innate charisma within the actor.

Ted Danson's signature role of Sam Malone on the long-running hit sitcom "Cheers" would, on its face, appear to be this situation. He is an actor who exudes boundless charm and has excellent repartee with all of his fellow actors. I do not doubt that many people just naturally assumed Danson to be exactly like Sam. They thought he was packed with perfect comebacks, was an active listener to people's problems, probably played baseball growing up, and — most importantly — was extremely confident when it came to romancing women.

As it happens, Danson's actual personality was about as far away from Sam Malone as Daniel Day-Lewis' is from Daniel Plainview. Okay, maybe that's a bit extreme, but the point is that Danson initially struggled quite a bit connecting to Sam when he first took on the role because of how different he is from the character.