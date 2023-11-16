The Frasier Revival Just Made History By Bringing Back This Cheers Star

When we last saw Bebe Neuwirth's Lilith Sternin, she was gazing affectionately at her ex-husband, Frasier Crane, as he left her hotel room. Season 11, episode nine of "Frasier" aired some 20 years ago and saw the titular psychiatrist set up on a blind date with his ex-wife without realizing it. As had happened so many times before, the pair ended up in bed together, before departing on a rather sweet note. As Frasier leaves he remarks, "We do have our baggage don't we? But then sometimes that's what makes the trip so interesting."

The scene ends with both Frasier and Lilith looking longingly after one another, knowing they have a deep bond but can never make a real relationship work. Touching stuff, really. But then, "Frasier" always managed to pull off heartfelt moments, blending them with comedy to create the magic we all remember.

Fast-forward to 2023 and Frasier has once again come face-to-face with his erstwhile lover. Episode seven of the "Frasier" revival series sees the return of Lilith, again portrayed by Neuwirth who has played the character since she first appeared in a 1986 episode of "Cheers." Throughout the original "Frasier," Lilith made a total of 12 appearances, and felt like a consistent presence in the doctor's life. As such, her return in "Frasier" 2023 has been one of the show's most anticipated guest appearances. Now it's happened, and the series has made TV history with Lilith's cameo.

But for those of us who remember the sweet farewell that Frasier and Lilith shared during their last encounter, something about her return in the new "Frasier" just seems... off.