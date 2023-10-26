The Frasier Revival Teases The First Original Cast Member Return

Of all the guest stars we want to see in the "Frasier" reboot, Bebe Neuwirth's Dr. Lilith Sternin isn't the highest on our list. But that doesn't mean we won't welcome the return of Frasier's ex-wife, who throughout both "Cheers" and "Frasier" made for some memorable storylines and jokes. Frankly, the new "Frasier" is neither disappointing nor remarkable thus far, and continues to suffer due to its lack of the original supporting cast. Which is why a Lilith episode wouldn't be the worst thing.

The character first debuted in the 1986 "Cheers" episode "Second Time Around" where she went on a date with the good doctor. Much like how Frasier was intended to be a one-and-done character but was brought back after his initial run of episodes, Lilith then returned to "Cheers" as a regular cast member, marrying Frasier and giving birth to their son, Freddy, in the 1989 episode "The Stork Brings a Crane."

Unfortunately, after Frasier moved to Seattle for his spin-off show, we learned that he and Lilith divorced. But she still showed up sporadically throughout 11 seasons of "Frasier," beginning with the season one episode "The Show Where Lilith Comes Back." In this reintroduction to Lilith, we learn how Frasier's family feels about his austere and icy ex-wife, with his father Martin (John Mahoney) referring to her as "weird." Frasier's brother, Niles (David Hyde Pierce) remains bitter over the fact that Lilith laughed at his wife's vows during their wedding, while Daphne (Jane Leeves) claims that she wreaks havoc with her "psychic abilities," causing her to suffer intense headaches.

That was pretty much the dynamic for most of the show's run. But with Neuwirth confirmed to return in the revival show (via Entertainment Weekly), it will be interesting to see whether things have changed.