The Frasier Revival Teases The First Original Cast Member Return
Of all the guest stars we want to see in the "Frasier" reboot, Bebe Neuwirth's Dr. Lilith Sternin isn't the highest on our list. But that doesn't mean we won't welcome the return of Frasier's ex-wife, who throughout both "Cheers" and "Frasier" made for some memorable storylines and jokes. Frankly, the new "Frasier" is neither disappointing nor remarkable thus far, and continues to suffer due to its lack of the original supporting cast. Which is why a Lilith episode wouldn't be the worst thing.
The character first debuted in the 1986 "Cheers" episode "Second Time Around" where she went on a date with the good doctor. Much like how Frasier was intended to be a one-and-done character but was brought back after his initial run of episodes, Lilith then returned to "Cheers" as a regular cast member, marrying Frasier and giving birth to their son, Freddy, in the 1989 episode "The Stork Brings a Crane."
Unfortunately, after Frasier moved to Seattle for his spin-off show, we learned that he and Lilith divorced. But she still showed up sporadically throughout 11 seasons of "Frasier," beginning with the season one episode "The Show Where Lilith Comes Back." In this reintroduction to Lilith, we learn how Frasier's family feels about his austere and icy ex-wife, with his father Martin (John Mahoney) referring to her as "weird." Frasier's brother, Niles (David Hyde Pierce) remains bitter over the fact that Lilith laughed at his wife's vows during their wedding, while Daphne (Jane Leeves) claims that she wreaks havoc with her "psychic abilities," causing her to suffer intense headaches.
That was pretty much the dynamic for most of the show's run. But with Neuwirth confirmed to return in the revival show (via Entertainment Weekly), it will be interesting to see whether things have changed.
Return of the ice queen?
Even before the "Frasier" revival launched, there was concern over the fact that star Kelsey Grammer would be the only one returning following the death of John Mahoney in 2018 and David Hyde Pierce's refusal to come back as Niles. Jane Leeves also told EW that she wouldn't leave her role on "The Resident" for the "Frasier" revival, leaving Grammer and new showrunners Joe Cristalli and Chris Harris to rethink the whole project.
That led to the revival show as it currently exists, with Frasier embarking on a whole new chapter sans everyone that made his beloved sitcom what it was. But that doesn't mean the writers haven't tried to keep a connection to the past. With Frasier back in Boston, he wasted no time in poking fun at "Cheers." He's also joined in Boston by Niles and Daphne's son David (Anders Keith). With actress Peri Gilpin already confirmed to return, we can also look forward to the return of Roz, Frasier's former producer at KACL in Seattle. What's more, with Frasier now living opposite his son, Freddy (Jack Cutmore-Scott), it's only a matter of time before his mother and Frasier's ex, Lilith, shows up.
In episode four of the revival show, this return is teased when Frasier, Alan (Nicholas Lyndhurst), and Olivia (Toks Olagundoye) compete in a trivia game and Frasier responds to an unheard question with, "My ex-wife Lilith! I'm sorry, I mean the Arctic Circle," garnering a huge laugh from the crowd. This line also suggests the show will maintain the same ice queen characterization for Lilith. Either way, it will be interesting to see how the writers handle her return without the original cast and their well-established relationships with the character.
Will it be enough?
"Frasier" 2023 started out well, with its touching tribute to Martin actor John Mahoney and flashes of the insightful highbrow comedy that made "Frasier" such a unique sitcom. As things have progressed, however, I can't help but feel more and more that all we really needed was that inaugural episode as a kind of sweet and comforting coda to Frasier's on-screen legacy. As the show has tried to settle into a groove, the lack of the original cast has just become more and more of an issue, as the dynamics established by the new characters fail to match the expertly balanced formula of the previous iteration.
What will the return of Lilith mean for the series? Either it'll help elevate the new show or it will be yet another reminder that things just aren't what they once were, making the upcoming return of Bebe Neuwirth both exciting and daunting. As per EW, the description for the episode in which she returns reads, "When they reunite at Freddy's birthday party, Lilith, in classic form, is far from pleased about having to share Freddy now that Frasier is back living in Boston. What begins as a fun party with friends and family, inevitably becomes a Lilith-and-Frasier showdown for the ages." Sounds like some much-needed classic "Frasier" fare.
Neuwirth previously won two Emmy Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actress in the role of Lilith, in 1990 and 1991. Hopefully she's still able to inhabit the character the way Kelsey Grammer has proven he can with Frasier.