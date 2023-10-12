The Beautiful Way The Frasier Reboot Mourns The Passing Of John Mahoney

Spoilers for the "Frasier" revival follow.

'90s kids will be pleased to hear that Kelsey Grammer hasn't ruined "Frasier" for us all. When it was first announced, the revival show that just premiered on Paramount+ seemed likely to sully the memory of the beloved sitcom, which ran from 1993-2004 and racked up 37 Emmys across its 11 seasons. But in the age of streaming where the sitcom format seems beyond outdated and everyone's binge-watching high-production value premium dramas, reviving "Frasier" seemed like the perfect way to tarnish our cherished memories of the show.

Thankfully, the "Frasier" revival is actually quite charming, and while it doesn't seem entirely necessary, it at least makes for a return that's neither disappointing nor remarkable. Which, all in all, is a pretty good outcome for those with fond memories of Frasier Crane and his family's Seattle-based exploits.

It might seem a little excessive to worry so much about any of this. But "Frasier" often managed to transcend the sitcom genre. The show had a real heart, which, along with general nostalgia for the golden age of '90s sitcoms, means that any mention of it elicits a real pang of emotion for anyone who grew up watching. And arguably the most crucial element of that heart was John Mahoney's Martin Crane. The blue-collar everyman father of Frasier and his brother, Niles (David Hyde Pierce), Martin was often the one to cut through his sons' pomposity, bring them back down to earth, and remind them of what's important. Sadly, Mahoney passed away in 2018, making his return for the revival impossible.

But just as Grammer and co. avoided dishonoring the original show with this new series, so too did they manage to properly honor Mahoney's memory in the premiere episode.