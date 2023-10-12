British Comedy Legend Nicholas Lyndhurst Is The Perfect Addition To The Frasier Reboot
When the "Frasier" revival series was announced, one of the biggest concerns for fans of the original sitcom was which cast members from the original iteration of the show would be returning. Part of what was so great about "Frasier," which ran for 11 seasons from 1993 to 2004, was the incredible supporting cast surrounding Kelsey Grammer's titular shrink. John Mahoney, who played Frasier's retired cop father, Martin, was the perfect foil for his sons' hifalutin hijinks, while Roz Doyle (Peri Gilpin), Frasier's producer at his radio station, also provided a more down-to-earth energy to help ground the show. The same was true of Jane Leeves, who played Martin's live-in carer, Daphne Moon.
But it was arguably David Hyde Pierce as Frasier's equally pompous-yet-lovable brother, Niles, who was the most memorable supporting character. The chemistry between Grammer and Hyde Pierce was so effective it was as if you were watching two actual brothers banter back and forth. Unfortunately, not one of these cast members returns in any recurring capacity for the new show, which just premiered on Paramount+. Mahoney passed away in 2018, making his return impossible, but David Hyde Pierce outright chose not to come back, telling Vulture in June 2022, "I love those characters, but I don't miss them."
The lack of the original cast made the "Frasier" revival a daunting prospect. How could the new show ever match up without the people that made the original what it was? Thankfully, the new show is sort of charming in its own way. As /Film's Josh Spiegel wrote, "Frasier" 2023 makes for a return that's neither disappointing nor remarkable. Grammer amassed a new group to surround Frasier as he returns to Boston, where he was once best known for frequenting the bar in "Cheers." And already, a new standout among the new players is emerging.
Frasier's new buddy
Prior to the new show's debut, Grammer seemed to want to make the whole thing about him, which didn't exactly bode well. But now that the "Frasier" revival has finally arrived, it's obvious he and the production crew put a lot of thought into who should surround the titular psychiatrist. Perhaps the best new addition is British actor Nicholas Lyndhurst, who's best known for playing Rodney Trotter in the long-running BBC sitcom "Only Fools and Horses."
Appearing as Alan Cornwall, Frasier's former college buddy, Lyndhurst slots nicely into the hole left by David Hyde Pierce, providing a familiar but novel energy in the sense that Frasier suddenly has a new banter partner, but this time he's more of a buddy than a brother with which he's often in competition. Cornwall is a jaded alcoholic professor who checked out long ago but, as he frequently reminds those around him, cannot be fired from his Harvard position due to him having tenure. All of which sounds like it would make for a distinctly cynical and ultimately unlikable character, but Lyndhurst's performance ensures Cornwall is anything but.
While Cornwall and Frasier are both professors, the former's lackadaisical approach is a nice contrast to Frasier's earnestness, making for a new dynamic that was absent from the original series, in which both Niles and Frasier often took themselves too seriously. That's something Kelsey Grammer clearly intended, as the star told the BBC:
"It suddenly occurred to me when we were putting the show together, we've never really seen Frasier in a relationship where he has a great friend [...] this real friendship thing is something we've not seen Frasier in... So we're discovering a man who is still discovering himself, and that is what I find interesting to play."
Lyndhurst is the key
While Alan Cornwall is undoubtedly a welcome addition to the "Frasier"-verse, he can, at times, seem a tad one-note. You can count on him for a dry remark that advertises his lack of enthusiasm throughout the new series. But "Frasier" has always been about more than comedy, maintaining a warmth and heart throughout its original 11 seasons that's thankfully still there in the revival show. And Lyndhurst proves he can deliver heart as much as humor, including in one scene in which, simply by listening to his friend and writing down his thoughts, Cornwall helps Frasier realize that his son, Freddy (Jack Cutmore-Scott), just wants to connect with his father.
Frankly, it's also nice to see Nicholas Lyndhurst in a high-profile production. Beloved in the U.K. for his portrayal of Rodney Trotter in "Only Fools and Horses," the actor has mostly appeared in stage productions and TV shows in his native England over the past few decades. It was only after Kelsey Grammer starred alongside him in a 2019 production of "Man of La Mancha" at the London Coliseum that the American star realized what a talent Lyndhurst is, ultimately leading to his casting in the "Frasier" revival. (In a touching addition to the first episode of the new series, there's also a dedication to Lyndhurst's son, Archie, who passed away in 2020.)
While Alan Cornwall won't ever be able to match David Hyde Pierce's Niles, he's undoubtedly proven a worthwhile addition to Frasier's social circle, and without Lyndhurst giving the role that reserved, sly, yet still somehow endearing energy, it wouldn't have worked nearly as well.
The "Frasier" reboot drops new episodes on Paramount+ every Thursday.