British Comedy Legend Nicholas Lyndhurst Is The Perfect Addition To The Frasier Reboot

When the "Frasier" revival series was announced, one of the biggest concerns for fans of the original sitcom was which cast members from the original iteration of the show would be returning. Part of what was so great about "Frasier," which ran for 11 seasons from 1993 to 2004, was the incredible supporting cast surrounding Kelsey Grammer's titular shrink. John Mahoney, who played Frasier's retired cop father, Martin, was the perfect foil for his sons' hifalutin hijinks, while Roz Doyle (Peri Gilpin), Frasier's producer at his radio station, also provided a more down-to-earth energy to help ground the show. The same was true of Jane Leeves, who played Martin's live-in carer, Daphne Moon.

But it was arguably David Hyde Pierce as Frasier's equally pompous-yet-lovable brother, Niles, who was the most memorable supporting character. The chemistry between Grammer and Hyde Pierce was so effective it was as if you were watching two actual brothers banter back and forth. Unfortunately, not one of these cast members returns in any recurring capacity for the new show, which just premiered on Paramount+. Mahoney passed away in 2018, making his return impossible, but David Hyde Pierce outright chose not to come back, telling Vulture in June 2022, "I love those characters, but I don't miss them."

The lack of the original cast made the "Frasier" revival a daunting prospect. How could the new show ever match up without the people that made the original what it was? Thankfully, the new show is sort of charming in its own way. As /Film's Josh Spiegel wrote, "Frasier" 2023 makes for a return that's neither disappointing nor remarkable. Grammer amassed a new group to surround Frasier as he returns to Boston, where he was once best known for frequenting the bar in "Cheers." And already, a new standout among the new players is emerging.