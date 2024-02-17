The Fascinating Story Behind Cheers' Jeopardy Episode Featuring Alex Trebek

When a sitcom reaches a certain level of longevity, it can be easy for writers to take their audience for granted. Storylines get lightly reworked, if not recycled wholesale. Cheap ratings are scored by having a significant character get married (call it the "Rhoda boost"). And there's no better way to guarantee the maximum amount of eyeballs than to have a major celebrity play themselves within the world of our favorite characters.

This typically works. Who can forget the time Bobby Brady faked a serious illness to earn a bedside visit from Joe Namath on "The Brady Bunch," or the time that pint-sized prankster Arnold Jackson pulled the same trick to get Muhammad Ali up to the Drummond's penthouse on "Diff'rent Strokes?" These are memorable episodes to be sure, but there's nothing more to them than the cameo.

It's far more satisfying when you can drop the celeb into the madness of the characters' lives, and watch them marvel in shock and terror that such people exist in this world. This is what the "Cheers" gang accomplished during their eighth season when they hit upon the genius idea to have Cliff Clavin (John Ratzenberger), the watering hole's dispenser of often unasked-for trivial knowledge, participate on "Jeopardy!" It was a can't-miss episode, and the show's host, Alex Trebek, effortlessly rolled with the insanity, all the way up to Cliff's Final Jeopardy debacle.

It's hardly a surprise that a writing staff as skilled as "Cheers" would nail a guest star appearance (they once deftly worked Ethel Kennedy into a cold open). Interestingly, it was almost a smaller element of the episode until the writers realized the explosive comedic potential of Cliff on the ultimate smart-person game show.