Cheers Writers Had To Scrap Their Initial Series Finale Plan Thanks To President Clinton

In 1982, "Cheers" premiered and started one of the great runs in TV history, staying on-air for 11 seasons and 275 episodes — not bad for a show that almost crashed and burned in its first season. Of course, I, being born in 1988, missed most of that run. But I've always been aware of the series' massive influence and lasting legacy as one of the finest sitcoms ever made. "Cheers" maintains that standing 30 years after the final episode aired (which, as it happens, brought in almost 100 million viewers and became one of the most-watched episodes of any series ever).

Aired on May 20, 1993, "One for the Road" quickly became the second-highest-rated series finale of all time, just losing out to CBS's "M*A*S*H" series finale. But it wasn't just the people watching from home that made the end of "Cheers" so momentous. As UPI reported at the time, "Thousands gathered at bars and parties across the nation to watch." In other words, the 90-minute finale episode was somewhat of a national moment. So big was the show's popularity at the time that it seems then-president Bill Clinton was even interested in stopping by the iconic bar to bid the crew adieu.

In the episode's closing moments, Woody (Woody Harrelson) laments the nature of change itself, saying, "I like things you can count on." Up until that point, "Cheers" had been a TV show on which everyone could count, reliably delivering a healthy dose of comforting comedy each week. But one person who couldn't be counted on so steadfastly was Clinton himself. Imagine that.