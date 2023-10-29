The Desperate Last-Minute Improv That Created The Cheers Character Cliff

Once upon a time in Boston, there was a bar where everybody knew your name. That bar was the setting for the NBC series "Cheers," which ran for 11 seasons from 1982-1993. Behind this bar was bartender/owner Sam Malone (Ted Danson), a former baseball player and alcoholic who had an on-again-off-again romance with the more cultured (at least she thought so) barmaid Diane Chambers (Shelley Long). Psychiatrist Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer) started his TV life here, later going on to have his own show, with a revival currently running on Paramount+. George Wendt played the accountant Norm, whose name was yelled every time he walked through the door. Rhea Perlman was Carla, the acerbic cocktail waitress. The show had so many incredible characters, but my favorite was always Cliff Clavin.

Played by John Ratzenberger, Cliff Clavin was a mailman who frequented the bar and always had a string of lovable/annoying fun facts that drove everyone around him a little bit batty despite their affection for him. The character was only going to show up for seven episodes in the first season, but Cliff ended up being a mainstay on the show.

Viewers fell in love with him; however, for Ratzenberger, life as Cliff could have ended at the door of the room he auditioned in, according to GQ's 2012 oral history of the show. If not for a bit of improv right before he left, "Cheers" could have looked very different.