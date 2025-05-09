Why Melissa Rauch's Night Court Was Canceled By NBC

Nostalgia is not, inherently, a bad thing. Classic films like Federico Fellini's "L'Avventura," George Lucas' "American Graffiti," and Richard Linklater's "Dazed and Confused" pine away for carefree youth, but they're also careful to acknowledge that the end of the party is on the horizon. Those tales are told from a place of melancholy remove. To quote Thomas Wolfe, "Going back home is a real boneheaded idea."

But in our glutted age of entertainment, where the competition for eyeballs is fierce, the old-school networks believe that one of their programming strengths is viewers' wistfulness for a simpler time, when there were three or four major broadcast entities providing the lion's share of original content. ABC, NBC, CBS and the 1980s party crasher Fox have their work cut out for them in 2025. They're held to conservative content standards and archaic scheduling strictures. Decades ago, they still had an edge because people in rural communities or folks who simply couldn't afford a basic cable television package could at least tune in to the networks and their local PBS affiliate. That advantage is gone now, which has led not to innovation but comfort food.

Sitcom revivals have been the rage since the 2018 return of "Roseanne" earned good reviews and finished third in the ratings for that season. It proved to be an outlier, though, because new runs of "Will & Grace," "Mad About You" and "Frasier" have been greeted with muted enthusiasm at best.

And now another sitcom revival has bitten the dust. NBC's newfangled "Night Court" has been dismissed after three seasons.