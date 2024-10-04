One Of The Best Sitcoms Ever Is Coming To Blu-Ray For The First Time – With Long-Lost Footage

If you've ever wanted to be able to yell "Luuuucy, I'm home!" to your own "I Love Lucy" box set, then you're in luck. The classic 1950s sitcom that followed real-life spouses Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz as their fictional counterparts, Lucy and Ricky Ricardo, is coming to home media in a whole new way, courtesy of Paramount. The series was wildly popular during its era and has left its stamp on pop culture ever since — it's honestly hard to find a comedy series that hasn't referenced "I Love Lucy" or been influenced by it in some way. The series is deeply beloved and made a massive impact on television history, and this new box set is sure to delight fans both new and old.

"I Love Lucy" ran for six seasons, starring Ball and Arnaz alongside the Ricardos' neighbors, Ethel and Fred Mertz (played by Vivian Vance and William Frawley). Series guest stars could be truly notable, including golden age dramatic actor Rock Hudson and even the Duke himself, John Wayne. The Blu-ray set will contain all six seasons of the classic series, along with some newly remastered special features and even a newly colorized and never-before-released version of the "Lucy and the Loving Cup" episode.