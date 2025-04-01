The Original Seinfeld Pitch Confirms It's Not A 'Show About Nothing'

It's been widely disseminated that "Seinfeld" is "a show about nothing." Creators Jerry Seinfeld and Larry David famously demanded that the series serve as an anti-sitcom, undercutting the morals and treacly lessons that had come to dominate the genre. Instead, David and Seinfeld wanted the main characters of their show to be shallow, petty, and awful, more or less assuring that they would never learn anything by the end of an episode. One of the show's mandates was "no hugging, no learning." There would be no teary reconciliation, no warmth, and no growth from past mistakes. By the end of "Seinfeld," the main characters (as played by Seinfeld, Jason Alexander, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Michael Richards, but not David) would be just as petty and shallow as they were in the first episode.

The "'Seinfeld' is a show about nothing" descriptor has become so well known that the special features on the "Seinfeld" DVD box sets were called "Notes About Nothing." There was even a meta-commentary in an episode of "Seinfeld" itself wherein the fictional version of Jerry Seinfeld — who is also a standup comedian like the real-life Jerry Seinfeld — was approached about starring in his very own sitcom-within-the-sitcom called "Jerry." That meta-sitcom was described by several "Seinfeld" characters as "a show about nothing" as well. It's a nothing within a nothing. Seinfeld-ception.

But then, the "nothing" descriptor doesn't hold up to much scrutiny. Not only has David noted (on the DVD commentaries) that there is indeed a theme to "Seinfeld," but Seinfeld himself (the real one) once took to Reddit to reveal the real pitch to the series. As noted, both the fictional and real-life versions of Seinfeld were comedians, and many episodes began and/or ended with him riffing on something that was about to happen (or had happened) to the show's main characters. However, it seems that "Seinfeld" was an explorative essay about where he gets his material.

