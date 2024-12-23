How Cheers' Creator Thinks Seinfeld Changed Comedy Forever

Prior to about 1987, American sitcoms were — generally speaking — very different. No matter the premise or intended demographic, most sitcoms (and, again, this is a wide generality) focused on a reliable comedic structure of set-ups and payoffs. From "I Love Lucy" all the way to "Diff'rent Strokes," sitcom writers were careful to explore a recognizable domestic/workplace/common setting environment through sharply recognized, very funny characters. The same writers were typically also careful to lay out gags and jokes very clearly. Every setup usually led to some kind of punchline or payoff.

In the late 1980s, however, sitcoms underwent a reckoning. It seems that audiences and many longtime writers became tired of the decades of well-worm tropes and structures, and they began to deconstruct. 1987 saw the debut of "Married... With Children," a sitcom that followed an aggressively dysfunctional family who all kind of hated each other. Their causticness was the joke. Then, in 1989, "The Simpsons" debuted, handily satirizing all sitcoms that came before it by offering a semi-surreal, yellow-hued parallel sitcom universe where everything was a little askew.

1989 also saw the debut of "Seinfeld," the show that pretty much slammed the door shut on old-fashioned sitcoms. As the show's creators, Larry David and Jerry Seinfeld have repeatedly said, "Seinfeld" was a show about nothing, and they mandated that none of its characters were to become sentimental, hug, or learn any lessons. The show was based on Seinfeld's own brand of observational humor and petty grievances.

Glen Charles was the co-creator of the 1982 hit sitcom "Cheers" (along with his brother Les and Jimmy Burrows), and he recalls with clarity the shift from punchline-based humor writing in sitcoms to the "Seinfeld"-inspired observational writing that eventually took over. Back in 2012, Charles spoke to GQ magazine about the sea change and felt that comedy at large suffered as a result.