Why Larry David Didn't Star In Seinfeld

"Seinfeld" is arguably the greatest sitcom to ever air on network television, so it would follow that its core-four ensemble ranks as one of the most brilliant casts in the history of the form. Over its nine seasons, the "show about nothing" made us howl over such mundane experiences as waiting for a table at a Chinese restaurant, trying to find your car in a parking garage, and ordering soup.

It's impossible to conceive of a better version of "Seinfeld," but fans of the series have likely wondered every now and then what might've happened had show co-creator Larry David opted to play George Costanza, the character based on his real-life friendship with the show's titular star. Though David was a relative unknown to television viewers at the time, he'd performed on "Fridays" and "Saturday Night Live," and was a seasoned stand-up comedian. Seinfeld had only acted in a handful of films and television projects (including the Danny DeVito-directed Showtime movie "The Ratings Game"), so why couldn't David successfully make the leap to sitcom performer?

While David would eventually prove his worth and then some as an actor in his HBO series "Curb Your Enthusiasm, he remained on the periphery of "Seinfeld" (though he did give a memorable voiceover performance as New York Yankees owner George Steinbrenner). So why didn't David claim the part that he wrote as himself?