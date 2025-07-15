Buffy The Vampire Slayer Reboot: Everything We Know So Far
In case you haven't heard, Buffy the Vampire Slayer is getting a sequel series — and an Oscar-winning director is attached to the project. Chloe Zhao — the director known for "Eternals," "The Rider," and "Nomadland" — is on board to direct Lilla and Nora Zuckerman's pilot episode, which will introduce a new slayer to the universe. What's more, Sarah Michelle Gellar has credited the filmmaker for getting the series off the ground, claiming that Zhao's passionate pitch was strong enough to make her dust off her old stake.
Of course, the sequel/reboot will arrive with some lofty expectations to live up to. Many of us have spent years hoping to see more episodes of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," but history has shown that revival series can be hit or miss ("That '90s Show," anyone?). The original series is one of the best shows of the '90s, and it ended strongly, so resurrecting the beloved property risks tampering with its legacy.
That said, the revival series is exciting for a variety of reasons, and it has the potential to expand this rich universe's lore while ushering in another fruitful era for the "Buffy" franchise. Sarah Michelle Gellar has also teased some exciting updates in regard to what to expect from the new show, so, without further ado, let's find out what everyone is saying about it.
Does the new Buffy the Vampire Slayer have a release date?
As of this writing, the "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" reboot doesn't have a confirmed release date. The series is expected to premiere on Hulu in 2026, but the cast and crew are playing their cards close to the vest for the time being. The good news, though, is that Sarah Michelle Gellar claims that the project is garnering steam, so fans can rest assured knowing that it's probably coming sooner rather than later. As she told PEOPLE:
"We've set up our offices, which means things are progressing probably faster than I'd anticipated. But it's going to be a process, I think. To do it the way it needs to be done, everyone has to be patient with all of us, because this isn't something that [will just happen]."
It seems that everyone involved in the new "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" wants to make sure it's the best show it can possibly be before it stakes its way onto our screens. However, we do have some information about what the story will entail.
What are the plot details of the Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot?
The next iteration of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" will see Buffy Summers (Sarah Michelle Gellar) take on the role of a mentor to a new chosen one. The new slayer — whose name is currently listed as Nova — is described as an introverted loner, but she finds some allies in the form of Hugo, a wealthy nerd, and Gracie, an expert on vampires and all things supernatural. With that in mind, viewers can expect to see the heroes kick demon butt and turn more fanged fiends into dust — as well as dealing with anything else the Hellmouth throws at them.
According to Gellar, the reboot will also be more lighthearted than the later seasons of the original series, which dealt with weighty themes like death, depression, addiction, and the complexities of adulthood. However, the Buffy Summers performer also revealed that the revival will address some of the themes that concern today's generation, as she explained in an interview with Vanity Fair:
"We're trying to figure out how to modernize the themes of the series, especially what it means to feel like an outsider in a world dominated by social media. What we want to explore are the space-time boundaries that affect society today."
Gellar also hopes that the reboot will find enough room for "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" characters both old and new. That said, are any members of the original cast set to return for the new series?
Who's in the cast of the New Buffy the Vampire Slayer?
As previously mentioned, Sarah Michelle Gellar will reprise the role of Buffy Summers in the revival series — but who will play her student? Well, that honor has been bestowed upon Ryan Kiera Armstrong, who is primarily known for playing Fern on "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew." Armstrong is only 15 years old at the moment, but Gellar believes that she is more than ready to play the chosen one and meet the demands of a Buffyverse project. As she told Deadline:
"From the moment I saw Ryan's audition, I knew there was only one girl that I wanted by my side. To have that kind of emotional intelligence, and talent, at such a young age is truly a gift. The bonus is that her smile lights up even the darkest room"
As it stands, Gellar and Armstrong are the only confirmed cast members, but the O.G. star hopes they are joined by some blasts from the past. In the aforementioned interview with Vanity Fair, Gellar revealed that she wants to bring back some of the dead characters from the original series and integrate them with the newbies. Elsewhere, Charisma Carpenter has already stated that she's willing to return as Cordelia, but James Marsters, Alyson Hannigan, Nicholas Brendon, and David Boreanaz have yet to officially throw their names into the crypt.
In a more heartbreaking turn of events, the death of Michelle Trachtenberg — who played Buffy's younger sister, Dawn Summers, in the original series — means that she won't be part of the reboot. Hopefully, other original cast members will be able to return in some capacity, but if they can't, at least their previous adventures are still available to watch and enjoy.
Where to watch the original Buffy the Vampire Slayer
The "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" revival will probably be accessible to viewers who aren't familiar with the original series, but knowing what happened before will undoubtedly enhance the experience. The '90s show sees Buffy Summers become a vampire slayer, date a couple of them, temporarily die, and prevent an ultimate evil being from causing the Apocalypse — and that's only the cliff note version of her backstory. Her friends and foes also experience some drama, so there are a lot of compelling stories for viewers to sink their teeth into.
With that in mind, all seven seasons of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" are available to stream on Hulu in the United States. So, whether you're a newcomer to the Buffyverse who wants to get caught up ahead of the revival, or a diehard fan who wants to take a trip down memory lane, that's where you'll find it.
What's more, Hulu also has every season of the "Angel" spin-off, which is a great show in its own right. Buffy Summers isn't an integral part of the series, but it's well worth checking out if you want to understand the ins and outs of the Buffyverse as a whole.