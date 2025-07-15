Buffy The Vampire Slayer Reboot: Everything We Know So Far

In case you haven't heard, Buffy the Vampire Slayer is getting a sequel series — and an Oscar-winning director is attached to the project. Chloe Zhao — the director known for "Eternals," "The Rider," and "Nomadland" — is on board to direct Lilla and Nora Zuckerman's pilot episode, which will introduce a new slayer to the universe. What's more, Sarah Michelle Gellar has credited the filmmaker for getting the series off the ground, claiming that Zhao's passionate pitch was strong enough to make her dust off her old stake.

Of course, the sequel/reboot will arrive with some lofty expectations to live up to. Many of us have spent years hoping to see more episodes of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," but history has shown that revival series can be hit or miss ("That '90s Show," anyone?). The original series is one of the best shows of the '90s, and it ended strongly, so resurrecting the beloved property risks tampering with its legacy.

That said, the revival series is exciting for a variety of reasons, and it has the potential to expand this rich universe's lore while ushering in another fruitful era for the "Buffy" franchise. Sarah Michelle Gellar has also teased some exciting updates in regard to what to expect from the new show, so, without further ado, let's find out what everyone is saying about it.