Why Columbo Is So Beloved As A Detective Show, According To Peter Falk

There's a lot to love about the classic detective series "Columbo," and over the years, people have tried to figure out exactly what has made it so darn watchable. Seriously, it's incredibly easy to turn on an episode of the series on streaming and end up losing a whole afternoon to hanging out with television's comfiest-dressed and most comforting police detective, Lieutenant Columbo. Played by Peter Falk, Columbo spends each lengthy episode solving a crime that the audience is already privy to, as each episode begins with the murder itself. Sometimes these murder sequences can be rather extensive, setting up characters and backstories and running for up to 30 minutes before Columbo himself even appears.

In a retrospective from Peacock, archival interview footage with Falk reveals his opinion on why people loved "Columbo" so much, and it actually has more to do with those opening murders and less with Columbo or Falk. While the man is clearly being modest because "Columbo" quite simply does not work without Falk's performance, there is something to be said for the format because the audience isn't actively trying to solve the mystery and instead gets invested in how Columbo solves it, which is pretty different from most police procedurals.