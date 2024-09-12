Peter Falk Wasn't The First Choice To Play Lieutenant Columbo

Some fictional characters are so intrinsically tied to the people who portrayed them that it's nearly impossible to picture anyone else in that role. Columbo, the disheveled detective who helped take down the bad guys on TV over three decades on the series of the same name, just couldn't be anyone but Peter Falk. That's like suggesting someone other than Alan Alda play the television version of Hawkeye on "M.A.S.H."! Dressed in an eternally-wrinkled, too-big trenchcoat and always chomping on a cigar, Falk brings both a unique appearance and performance to the character, looking and acting unlike any other cop on TV. Without Falk, "Columbo" may never have been successful, and it certainly wouldn't have been the same. Back when the series was first being developed, however, the people in charge had some very different performers in mind.

"Columbo" was created by writers Richard Levinson and William Link, who first developed the character for a 1960 episode of an anthology series called "The Chevy Mystery Show," where he was played by character actor Burt Freed. They later made a play with the character called "Prescription: Murder" where he was played by Thomas Mitchell. When it came time to make the play into an NBC movie of the week, they needed someone new to portray their genius detective, and they were leaning towards at least one very famous name — crooner Bing Crosby.