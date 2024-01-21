Even Columbo's Peter Falk Couldn't Save The Twilight Zone's Take On Fidel Castro

"The Twilight Zone" is often lauded for its social commentary; it condemned things like racism and nationalism and beauty standards, even as the world around it failed to follow suit. It was a bold and innovative show, but it was also churning out up to 37 episodes a season, so a few clunkers were all but guaranteed. Such was the case with season 3's "The Mirror," an episode that is very much not ahead of its time. Instead, it's perfectly in line with mainstream political opinion in 1961, and it makes for a somewhat dull, grating viewing experience as a result.

"The Mirror" focuses on a revolutionary figure named Ramos Clemente, who has just overthrown the previous government of a unspecified Central American country and is looking forward to his glorious reign. Although the episode does not call this man Fidel Castro, he's clearly based on him. He's played by Peter Falk, the guy who would go on to play the iconic detective "Columbo" throughout most of the '70s, but Falk's talent couldn't save a messy, unsubtle, one-sided script.

The episode depicts this Castro-insert as a paranoid, sadistic and cartoonishly evil man. The previous leader he's overthrown, who in real life would be the brutal far-right dictator Fulgencio Batista, is portrayed in a comparatively sympathetic light. He tells Clemente how he's doomed to fall down the same path as him, and he gives Clemente a mirror that will show him the faces of his would-be assassins. Sure enough, Clemente immediately starts ordering mass executions, and then starts killing his own confidants out of paranoia. Finally Clemente shoots himself, and a priest remarks, "The last assassin... They never learn. They never seem to learn."