The Paper Review: The Office Spin-Off Is A Hilarious, Charming, And Unexpected Love Letter To Journalism

It's easy to forget that the American adaptation of "The Office" had a rough start. Not only was anyone who had seen the original British version of the workplace mockumentary firmly against a remake of the brilliant series, but the short, six-episode first season was barely anything more than a carbon copy of the UK's debut season. Because of this, "The Office" almost didn't come back for a second season. But as we all know, creator Greg Daniels and his writing staff figured out how to use Steve Carell's bumbling but ambitious Dunder Mifflin paper company manage Michael Scott as the butt of many jokes without making him totally unlikeable and combined that with a lovely blossoming romance among employees Jim and Pam (John Krasinski and Jenna Fischer). The result was one of the most influential comedy shows of all time and one of NBC's biggest hits ever. Even in the age of streaming, "The Office" was reigning supreme on Netflix before it shifted over to Peacock.

That brings us to "The Paper," NBCUniversal's first attempt to capitalize on the success of "The Office" in the form of a Peacock spin-off series that takes place in the same universe. Trying to match up to the reputation and prowess of "The Office" is a tall order, and that's likely why, rather than building a show around a familiar character from Dunder Mifflin, the same documentary crew from "The Office" is used as the link between the two shows. After they discover the fate of the once successful paper company, they take their cameras from Scranton, Pennsylvania to Toledo, Ohio and discover that the local newspaper, the Toledo Truth Teller, is about to find itself in a state of reinvention and reinvigoration.

Without giving away exactly what happened with Dunder Mifflin, let's just say the Toledo Truth Teller shares offices with one of the paper company's subsidiaries when it came under new corporate ownership. The newspaper has their staff in cubicles on one side of the floor of an upper-level business building in downtown Toledo, and on the other side are the employees of Softees, a long-running toilet paper company. That might seem like an odd juxtaposition, and it's not only used for intermittent comedic effect, but it actually has an important part to play later in one of the first season's best episodes.

This is all merely laying the groundwork for how "The Paper" exists in the same universe as "The Office." As a whole, the show does a miraculous and admirable job of fitting into the mockumentary world that Greg Daniels previously created without feeling like a carbon copy of "The Office." Rather than lazily trying to ride the coattails of its predecessor, the 10-episode first season of "The Paper" (provided in its entirety to press ahead of its premiere) carves out its own path and operates smoothly as a consistently funny and irresistibly charming successor that simultaneously acts as a love letter to good, old-fashioned local journalism.