The First Trailer For The Office Spin-Off The Paper Isn't A Home Run - Here's Why That's OK
When it was announced that "The Office" would get its first major spin-off, a lot of fans of Greg Daniels' beloved sitcom probably rolled their eyes. Even though "The Office" was itself a remake of the British series of the same name co-created by and starring Ricky Gervais (with Steve Carell taking on the lead role of Michael Scott, the manager at a mid-level paper company, for the U.S. version), it's still a little jarring that, you know, we're doing this again. By "this," I mean a mockumentary TV series about a place that sells paper in some shape or form set in the office itself. We're getting "The Paper," though, and the first trailer is ... not particularly encouraging.
Here's how the two-minute preview goes, roughly. We learn that a company called Ennervate is responsible for paper products that mostly center around toilets, but it also owns the Toledo Truth Teller, a small Midwestern newspaper that's clearly in a bad place (both figuratively and literally, as we see someone using it as bird-cage lining). When Domhnall Gleeson's Ned Sampson arrives as the paper's new editor-in-chief, it's clear that he's got his work cut out for him; when he asks the employees if they've written professionally before, one says he's part of a group chat over text and another said he's written a "tweet."
Like most people, I enjoy "The Office," and like most fans of "The Office," I'm a little concerned about this spin-off. The trailer, which didn't make me laugh all that much, doesn't inspire much confidence. You know what, though? That's okay, because the first season of "The Office" kind of stinks, so the first season of "The Paper" probably deserves a little leeway when it drops on Peacock this fall.
The Office needed time to find its footing, so maybe we should give The Paper a chance
If you don't remember the first season of "The Office" all that well, that might be for the best. The show's pilot is basically a shot-for-shot remake of the pilot for the British "Office," which is a baffling move in and of itself. And while the inaugural season picks up some steam with episodes like "Diversity Day" (which put Steve Carell's Michael Scott and his ridiculousness front and center), it's definitely a weak season compared to the second outing of "The Office," which is pretty extraordinary. Back when "The Office" premiered as a mid-season replacement in 2005, nobody thought it would become one of the biggest TV sensations of its generation — so, should we give "The Paper" the same chance?
Maybe! This isn't a simple answer. On the one hand, "The Paper" is being overseen by Greg Daniels once again, and the cast includes Domhnall Gleeson, Sabrina Impacciatore ("The White Lotus"), stand-up comedian Alex Edelman, Ramona Young ("Never Have I Ever"), and even Oscar Nuñez reprising his role as Oscar Martinez from "The Office." On the other hand, did anyone ask for this, or is it just a craven attempt to cash in on nostalgia and residual affection for "The Office" (which is probably airing on TBS as I write this)? I don't know, honestly. I'm not sold on the first trailer for "The Paper," but I'm also not ready to use it as lining for a birdcage just yet (and not just because I really hate birds — they're shady, sorry!). "The Paper" deserves a chance to earn some goodwill during its first season, but in a streaming era where shows are axed if they don't become immediately popular (or so it seems), we'll have to see what the headlines say when it premieres.
"The Paper" begins its run on Peacock on September 4, 2025, while "The Office" is streaming on Peacock now.