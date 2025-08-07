The First Trailer For The Office Spin-Off The Paper Isn't A Home Run - Here's Why That's OK

When it was announced that "The Office" would get its first major spin-off, a lot of fans of Greg Daniels' beloved sitcom probably rolled their eyes. Even though "The Office" was itself a remake of the British series of the same name co-created by and starring Ricky Gervais (with Steve Carell taking on the lead role of Michael Scott, the manager at a mid-level paper company, for the U.S. version), it's still a little jarring that, you know, we're doing this again. By "this," I mean a mockumentary TV series about a place that sells paper in some shape or form set in the office itself. We're getting "The Paper," though, and the first trailer is ... not particularly encouraging.

Here's how the two-minute preview goes, roughly. We learn that a company called Ennervate is responsible for paper products that mostly center around toilets, but it also owns the Toledo Truth Teller, a small Midwestern newspaper that's clearly in a bad place (both figuratively and literally, as we see someone using it as bird-cage lining). When Domhnall Gleeson's Ned Sampson arrives as the paper's new editor-in-chief, it's clear that he's got his work cut out for him; when he asks the employees if they've written professionally before, one says he's part of a group chat over text and another said he's written a "tweet."

Like most people, I enjoy "The Office," and like most fans of "The Office," I'm a little concerned about this spin-off. The trailer, which didn't make me laugh all that much, doesn't inspire much confidence. You know what, though? That's okay, because the first season of "The Office" kind of stinks, so the first season of "The Paper" probably deserves a little leeway when it drops on Peacock this fall.