The 15 Best Nathan For You Episodes Ranked

Before Nathan Fielder was an advocate for aviation safety, he was best known for his Comedy Central series "Nathan For You." A graduate of one of Canada's top business schools (with really good grades), Fielder used the series to help out small businesses by providing out-of-the-box solutions to their problems, with varying levels of success. If you're the type of person who can't stop thinking about those hilarious details in "The Rehearsal," the series run of "Nathan for You" is essentially a prequel to how far the HBO series goes in solving serious problems.

But where to begin? Some of Fielder's best work in "Nathan For You" that didn't make the cut on this list include him convincing a frozen yogurt shop to sell a "poop" flavored yogurt to attract curious customers, goading a caricature artist into incorporating offensive stereotypes in his drawings, and installing a "you break it, you buy it" policy at an antique shop whilst making it harder to navigate through without destroying property. However, some of the best "Nathan for You" episodes don't just see Fielder helping out small businesses but helping out needy individuals, including himself.

Here are the 15 best "Nathan for You" episodes.