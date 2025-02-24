What Does An Intimacy Coordinator Do? Dispelling The Myths Of A Vital Production Role

During this year's Variety's Actors on Actors series, Academy Award-nominee Mikey Madison confessed to "The Last Showgirl" star Pamela Anderson (a woman with a history of having been exploited by the fame machine) that she had declined to use an intimacy coordinator for "Anora," despite the explicit nature of the film and her character. This situation kicked up a flurry of discourse, with multiple intimacy coordinators speaking with Variety to weigh in on the situation. To be clear, Madison said that the "sex shots" in "Anora" were "a very positive experience" for her. However, the water-cooler conversations that followed showed that the general public still doesn't fully understand what it is that an intimacy coordinator does.

In the wake of Hollywood mega-producer Harvey Weinstein's long overdue reckoning for his history of sexually harassing, abusing, and intimidating women, there was an upswing in conversations about the systemic issue of on-set safety. As the #MeToo movement grew, so did the number of people speaking out about the history of sexual misconduct on film and television sets across the decades. Something needed to change, and it needed to change now.

In 2017, movement director and intimacy coordinator Ita O'Brien introduced the "Intimacy On Set Guidelines," and multiple organizations were created to help train and certify people to work in the role. Toward the end of that same year, "The Deuce" star Emily Meade demanded that HBO hire an intimacy coordinator for her sex scenes on the show, and it inspired the network to set a standard that all productions will now have an intimacy coordinator moving forward.

For the purposes of this article, I spoke with two intimacy coordinators. One of them, Amy Waller, has appeared as an actor on shows like "911," "Runaways," and "The Wretched," and served as an intimacy coordinator on projects like "Guys Like You," "Pickleback," and "Ethixxx of Desire." I also spoke with Claire Warden, the intimacy director and coordinator on "Three Women," "Gossip Girl," "Mrs. Fletcher," and Steven Spielberg's "West Side Story." At the time of our interview, Warden was actively serving as the intimacy director on "Romeo and Juliet" with Rachel Zegler and Kit Connor on Broadway.

Intimacy coordinators have been a part of live theater for a while now, but Hollywood, as is often the case, was woefully behind in this area until pretty recently. The guidelines for filming nudity and sex scenes were created with individuals that included Alicia Rodis and Warden. After the COVID-19 lockdowns, SAG-AFTRA released guidelines for working with intimacy coordinators and aligned with multiple organizations, including Intimacy Directors and Coordinators (IDC), to begin standardizing it in the industry.

In short, there is so much more to intimacy coordination than what "The Idol" treated like a huge joke. Consider this an audience introduction to this vital production role, and how intimacy coordination is making sets better.