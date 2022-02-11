Pamela Anderson Will Never Watch Pam & Tommy, 'Not Even The Trailer'

In some of the least surprising news I've heard lately, Pamela Anderson will reportedly never watch "Pam & Tommy," the new Hulu original series that documents the unauthorized release of her sex tape with ex-husband Tommy Lee. I know, very shocking that a woman might not want to relive a period in her life that caused her immense emotional trauma. Wild.

According to an insider close to Anderson who spoke with Entertainment Weekly today, the former "Baywatch" star has no plans to give the series a shot. "I do know she'll never, never watch this," the source told the outlet. "Not even years from now. Not even the trailer."

The source also confirmed that Anderson was contacted multiple times about the project. The first time was "years ago," way before filming even began. She was contacted again "while they were in post-production," but she never responded to either inquiry. Showrunners D.V. DeVincentis and Robert Seigel, as well as star Lily James — who plays Anderson and looks so much like her it's almost scary — have previously confirmed that they attempted to contact Anderson during the development process but she never responded to their inquiries.

Tommy Lee, on the other hand, was quick to connect with Sebastian Stan, who plays him in the series. "Tommy doesn't get it," the source added on Friday. "He's in the same mindset he was at the time: that any publicity is good publicity." On behalf of myself and the majority of folks with sanity and compassion, I'd just like to say ew.