The Rehearsal Calls Out Paramount+ For Cowardly Removing A Daring Nathan For You Episode

Although "The Rehearsal" season 2 is largely about Nathan Fielder's valiant quest to solve passenger airplane crashes once and for all, its second episode detours into solving another issue: In 2023, the streaming service Paramount+ removed a season 3 episode of Fielder's hit show "Nathan For You." Fielder struggled to effectively raise his concerns with Paramount+ at the time because, as he notes in this latest episode, he didn't want to mess up his chances of getting "The Curse" renewed. ("The Curse," another Fielder-led TV show, also streams on Paramount+.)

The removed "Nathan For You" episode was "Horseback Riding/Man Zone." It features a storyline where Fielder is dismayed to find out that Taiga, the company that owned his favorite jacket, had published a tribute in 2001 to "notorious Holocaust denier Doug Collins in their winter catalog." As a Jew himself, Fielder could not abide this. He stopped wearing Taiga apparel and created his own apparel company called Summit Ice, which would heavily prioritize Holocaust awareness in its marketing. Meaning well, Fielder designed a Summit Ice marketing campaign that looks less educational and more like a celebration (or commodification) of the Third Reich.

Although the butt of the joke here was Fielder himself, it's easy to see how the "Nathan For You" segment could be misinterpreted as making light of the Holocaust. Fielder is made a fool in his attempt to educate shoppers about the subject, and the Rabbi he consults for the project comes across as a dope. What makes the joke clear, however, is the reaction of the store owner Fielder tries to sell the idea to. The guy, who appears to be a real person (it's tough to tell on Fielder's shows), is on board with Fielder's mission until he sees what it actually looks like.

The joke also comes with the underlying implication that Fielder's less interested in Holocaust awareness than he is with making a profit. Fielder continued the bit in a later interview on "Conan" in which Fielder switched up his tone quickly the moment host Conan O'Brien asked if his business was relying on child labor: