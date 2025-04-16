The Rehearsal Season 2 Review: An Unhinged Nathan Fielder Somehow Reaches New Heights

If there's one thing missing here, it's the lack of eccentric real people for Fielder to stumble across. Nobody here advises Fielder to drink his grandson's urine, nor does anyone try to convince Fielder that every number he comes across is a sign from god. There are still some real-life oddballs Fielder meets, like a pilot who's been banned from every dating app or a woman who is fiercely attracted to Albert Einstein, but Fielder doesn't form a relationship with anyone in quite the same way he did with Angela or Remy in season 1.

But what season 2 lacks in fun new guests, it makes up for in just how many treats there are for long-time Nathan Fielder fans. One storyline is based around Fielder's reflections on his 2023 Showtime drama "The Curse," and another's based on a "Nathan For You" season 3 episode that was removed from Paramount+ due to its "Holocaust Awareness" gag. If you've had questions about real-life Fielder's thoughts on his past projects, season 2 answers (or at least, pretends to answer) a surprising number of them.

The most interesting bit of self-reflection from Fielder comes in the final few episodes, where he mentions he's been reading many of the articles and Reddit threads people write about him. (One of /Film's articles even gets a half-second shout-out in the penultimate episode.) Much like how he handles people face-to-face, Fielder reads the coverage of his show like an alien trying to understand human culture; he doesn't get what viewers are talking about when they compare his show's rehearsing premise to the life experiences of many autistic people, but he's willing to explore the idea to its full extent.

Season 1 Nathan Fielder felt like a lonely scientist trying to find a secret formula for human connection; season 2 Nathan Fielder feels like a doctor trying everything he can to save his patient's life. The patient in question is America's troubling recent pattern of plane crashes, and not even Fielder is sure if he's up for the task. The result is a season that's not quite as boundary-breaking as the first, but which maintains a clearer sense of direction from start to finish. Season 1 started off as a simple idea that evolved into something bigger; season 2 knows exactly what it wants to be from minute one. Thankfully, for both the viewers and the real-life people involved, Nathan Fielder sticks the landing.

/Film Rating: 9 out of 10

"The Rehearsal" season 2 premieres on HBO April 20, 2025.