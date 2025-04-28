One Of The Best TV Shows About Ghosts Doesn't Involve Any Horror

Although "Abbott Elementary" is probably getting the most attention and acclaim among live-action sitcoms in 2025, CBS's "Ghosts" still deserves its due. It's a comedy series about a married couple who come into possession of a manor in upstate New York and try to turn it into a successful bed and breakfast.

There's just one complication: the house is filled with ghosts, and the wife, Sam (Rose McIver), can see them. The husband, Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar), can't see the ghosts, but thankfully, he is the world's most patient man. Not only does he believe his wife quickly, but he also makes a valiant effort to be nice to the invisible specters as they constantly interfere with his and Sam's lives.

What makes "Ghosts" work is the way its premise allows it to toss together characters who would never normally find themselves in the same room. For example, the ghosts in Sam and Jay's house include a closeted military officer who died during the Revolutionary War, a Native American storyteller who died in 1593, a Viking who died over a thousand years ago, and more modern spirits like Trevor, a finance bro who died in 2000. The potential for sitcom-y shenanigans between them are endless, especially since most of the ghosts have living ancestors who can stop by for an episode whenever the show's writers feel like it.

The most promising aspect of "Ghosts" is that, even after four seasons, it has still resisted the temptation of having Jay suffer his own near-death experience and develop his own ability to see the ghosts. If the series' writers ever run out of ideas, they can do that and guarantee at least another season's worth of material to work with. But although Jay has interacted with the ghosts occasionally (and even saw one of them temporarily in an episode), the show's creatives have otherwise kept away from any such status quo shift. At the same time, they've left the possibility open for down the line; hopefully, they'll toss Jay the bone he deserves by the time the show starts wrapping up.