Why Ricky Gervais Is Glad He Wasn't Involved With The Office U.S. Remake

Growing up in England, I have a very distinct memory of when "The Office" first debuted on the BBC. My dad saw it first and loved it, not only because it was undeniably hilarious, but because he said he knew two or three guys from his own office that acted almost exactly like Ricky Gervais' David Brent. As a recovering office administrator myself, I could also see that Gervais and co-creator Stephen Merchant had absolutely nailed the quietly oppressive fluorescent hellscape of the modern office, and populated it with characters that felt like perfect analogues for every colleague I'd ever had.

As such, the show felt like a hinge moment in TV history. It was a new form of comedy that recognized the inherent absurdity in modern life, and let its humor arise from simply allowing its characters to be themselves. It was so startlingly accurate in its depiction of modern office life (helped by the mockumentary format) and subtly cutting in its observations that it felt like a truly subversive new form of comedy.

When news of a U.S. remake emerged, I remember the general feeling among friends and family being dismissive. The humor of "The Office" — which according to Metacritic is the best sitcom of all time — seemed so inherently tied to the British workplace and its awkward social customs, and so clearly defined by a very British comedic sensibility, that it was surely the very last show the Americans should be remaking. Then, the showrunner for the U.S. "Office," Greg Daniels, proved all of us wrong with a version of the series that charted its own course, retaining the basic premise of Gervais and Merchant's series but telling its own stories with its own comedic sensibility. Which, as it happens, is exactly what Gervais had hoped for, and why he was not a major player in the remake's creation.