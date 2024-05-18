One Of The Best Moments In The Final Season Of The Office Came From Emily Blunt

One of the best moments between Jim and Pam comes in the two-part episode "A.A.R.M.," in which Jim convinces Dwight, the newly crowned Regional Manager of Dunder Mifflin, that he needs to choose someone to act as the Assistant to the Assistant to the Regional Manager. Though Jim is content being back at the paper company, having helped Dwight achieve his dream while leaving his own behind, Pam worries that he might not truly be fulfilled, having missed out on the expansion of the sports marketing business that he helped start in Philadelphia, which nearly ruined their marriage. But most of all, Pam is worried that she might not be enough for him.

Jim can't believe that Pam would think such a thing, so he talks directly to the documentary crew (even though it's against the rules) and asks them to help him prove Pam wrong. In one of those great big Jim gestures, he has the documentary crew put together a DVD featuring a collection of clips from the series showing off Jim and Pam's blossoming love over the years, cut to the Snow Patrol song "Open Your Eyes." While Jim briefly gets distracted by Dwight demanding advice on sorting out his unresolved feelings for Angela, Pam watches the DVD, and just like everyone watching the show, she's moved to tears.

When Jim returns, he tells Pam, "Well, then I guess you're ready for this," and he brings out the letter that he ultimately held back from the teapot Christmas gift. Though we don't know the specifics of what was in Jim's teapot letter to Pam, Jim says, "Everything you'll ever need to know is in that note." Though Pam (and Fischer) keep its contents secret, we know it was enough for them to reconcile all the problems they'd been facing recently. If that wasn't enough, Jim emotionally adds, "Not enough for me? You are everything."

While appearing on episode 205 of "The Office Ladies" podcast, John Krasinski revealed that it was Emily Blunt who came up with the idea to show Pam a series of clips looking back on their most romantic moments from the series.