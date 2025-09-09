5 Essential Seinfeld Episodes Everyone Should Watch At Least Once

"Seinfeld" is one of those rare shows that elicit an opinion from just about anyone, and none of those opinions is a shrug. It's generally considered to be one of the best sitcoms of all time, but on the other hand, many of the worst episodes of "Seinfeld" illustrate how deeply controversial and problematic the series' habitual irreverence could be. In other words, the show is one of those things that you simply have to see yourself to make up your own mind. But what if you don't like the series or otherwise hesitate to devote time to going through all nine of its seasons?

Fortunately, "Seinfeld" is a show that you absolutely don't have to binge. It prides itself on never allowing its characters to truly grow or learn from their missteps, which strips the series of pesky things like character development or long, high-stakes narrative arcs. Apart from the occasional multiple-part plotline, each and every "Seinfeld" episode is just a slightly different story about four self-obsessed jerks and the various messes they end up in. Because of this, the viewer is completely free to just pick a handful of episodes and use them as a brief primer for the series and its perennially morally bankrupt central characters. With the following episodes under your belt, you'll have a fighting chance when it comes to knowing these characters and some of the most famous tropes attached to them. And if watching these leads you to a lengthy nine-season "Seinfeld" adventure, well, it is a very good sitcom.