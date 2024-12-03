The Feud Between Jerry Seinfeld And The Real-Life Soup Nazi, Explained

Seinfeld persisted in asking for soup, and according to the writer, the man dubbed "The Soup Nazi" then "literally said a real version of 'no soup for you' with a lot of expletives — 'no effing soup for you, get out of here.'" Neither person in the story comes across particularly great here, with Seinfeld sounding smug and taunting (though perhaps it's his decades of on-the-record smugness since then influencing that interpretation) while Yeganeh clearly comes across as someone with a short fuse. Still, their relationship is more complicated than a simple dislike for one another; "Seinfeld" ushered Yeganeh into the national spotlight and changed his life forever.

In the decades since the episode aired, Yeganeh has sometimes capitalized on the "Seinfeld" connection, renaming his flagship location Original SoupMan by 2010 after his original attempt to open multiple locations eventually went bust. The company featured the tagline "Soup For You!" and it once hired the show's Soup Nazi himself, Larry Thomas, to represent the brand as it headed to grocery stores (per Globe News Wire). According to "Seinfeldia," Original SoupMan ended up with food trucks nationwide, and Jason Alexander even showed up to hand out soup at a Burbank store carrying the brand in 2012.

Not everything has been rosy for Yeganeh. Aside from the initial closing of the Manhattan-based store and other locations, an earlier 1997 deal to open soup kiosks "never materialized," according to Armstrong. Once the chain was successfully rebooted, an executive working with Original SoupMan also went to prison for tax evasion in 2017, and Yeganeh filed for bankruptcy protections the same year. The Original SoupMan on 55th Street remains open today, and legions of "Seinfeld" fans (and, judging by their Yelp reviews, soup fans who had no idea about "The Soup Nazi") still flock to it today. Despite its sitcom-inspired reputation, customers no longer seem to report that they endure verbal abuse in exchange for delicious soup.