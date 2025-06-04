How Noah Wyle's ER Co-Star George Clooney Feels About The Pitt

Everyone can finally relax — George Clooney likes "The Pitt."

During an appearance on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" on June 3, Clooney — who's nominated for a Tony Award for "Good Night and Good Luck," the 2025 Broadway stage adaptation of his 2005 film about Edward R. Murrow — Clooney, while discussing both his time on "ER" and the strangely named sitcom that preceded it, "E/R," brought up his colleague and friend Noah Wyle's hit HBO Max series "The Pitt." (Wyle, Julianna Marguiles, and Anthony Edwards, all of whom were original cast members on "ER," attended the premiere of Clooney's Broadway show.)

"Have you guys seen that show?" Clooney asked the audience, who cheered with approval. "It's so good, and you know, I have to say, we've been really dear friends since the show, since we did the pilot of the show," he added warmly, speaking about Wyle. "He is just the most honorable, talented young man, I get to say, because I'm an old man. And I cannot be happier for his success on this show. The show is just a beautiful show, and he does just a great job with it."

"And he's doing the thing you've outgrown, which is, he's going to go back and do all those medical terms all over again," Meyers playfully pointed out before Clooney revealed that Wyle never really had any difficulty with the medical jargon on "ER," where the actor played Dr. John Carter (and Clooney played one of his superiors, Dr. Doug Ross). "But he never had trouble," Clooney recalled. "He always could do it, I hated him for that. People should hate Noah." (Classic Clooney.)

"I think we all should," Meyers escalated before the two moved on to a different subject. So, what was the deal with Drs. Carter and Ross on "ER?"