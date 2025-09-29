Why The Time Is Actually Perfect For A Second Simpsons Movie

"The Simpsons" are going back to theaters! It's hard to believe that it's been almost 20 years since the most beloved animated family graced the big screen with what remains one of the funniest animated movies of the 2000s (even if there are some weird choices). The movie was more than just a long episode of the TV show, but a big-scale story with huge stakes and a plot just ludicrous enough to feel at home in Springfield.

Now, 20th Century Studios has announced that Homer and the rest of the family are returning for seconds in an all-new movie, to be released on July 23, 2027. By the time the movie comes out, it will be almost exactly 20 years (minus a couple of days) away from the 20th anniversary of the first movie, which was already released nearly 20 years after the start of the show in 1989.

We know nothing of the movie other than it's a sequel to "The Simpsons Movie" and the release date. It's unknown whether it will see the return of the writing staff that worked on the first film (virtually all the greatest writers from the earliest seasons of the show assembling Avengers-style to write the movie) or if the sequel will employ the new writing team that has made the recent seasons of the longest-running scripted primetime series in American history — seasons that are arguably very, very good.

Still, having "The Simpsons" back on the big screen is excellent news, especially given the state of animation today.