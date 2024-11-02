The Simpsons Season 36 Finally Revealed Why Homer Will Never Lose His Job

Beware, there are spoilers ahead for "The Simpsons" season 36 episode "Shoddy Heat."

The floating timeline, or "continuous present," is the idea that even if a story goes on for years and years, the status quo remains static, and the characters are incapable of aging. Every sitcom has it, especially animated shows. As Bojack Horseman once put it, you can't have changes in sitcoms, because then the show would be over, and the show has to keep going: "You never get a happy ending, 'cause there's always more show."

That is why, for the season 36 premiere of "The Simpsons," the writers literally have Bart pull a meta fight against the very idea of the show ending, by fighting his reality and preventing his own birthday from happening.

Perhaps more than any other show, the idea of the floating timeline and fixed status quo are most noticeable in "The Simpsons," given the many decades it's been on the air. Homer is always 39 — even if it means he went from being a high school student in the '70s to being a high school student in the '90s instead. Lisa went from being born in the '80s to becoming Gen Z. Maggie is technically a pandemic baby if the show is set in 2024. Most recently, the season 36 episode "Shoddy Heat" has Abe Simpson working as a private detective in the '80s and looking like a young man despite the character being a World War II vet.

The episode is a fun parody of the '80s neo-noir "Body Heat," with a mystery involving Abe's former partner. What makes the episode significant, though, is that it answers a question that's plagued some fans for three decades: Just does Homer keep getting away with making egregious mistakes at his job without consequences?