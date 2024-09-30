The Simpsons' Fake Series Finale Was Inspired By A Common Fan Question

The season 36 premiere of "The Simpsons" feels a lot like an April Fool's episode, in that its entire premise is a meta joke about the show's longevity. "Bart's Birthday" is framed as a ceremony hosted by "Simpsons" alum Conan O'Brien, which starts off with him explaining how Fox has been trying to cancel "The Simpsons" since day one. He shows us a few potential series finales that supposedly almost happened: one where Homer really does die when falling down the Springfield Gorge, one where a skiing Homer gets brutally split in half when he crashes into a tree, and one where he accidentally blows up the entire town.

The main segment revolves around Conan tasking an AI machine to write the perfect series finale for modern "Simpsons," with terrible results. Almost every character is given a rushed happy ending, most of them with strong spinoff potential, while a confused Bart tries to figure out what's going on. His life has been almost exactly the same for thirty-six years straight, so it's jarring for everything to permanently change so quickly. Things escalate with Bart finding out that it's his 11th birthday, even though he's supposed to stay 10 forever.

The entire story is the writers responding to a complaint people have been levying at "The Simpsons" for over the 30 years now: when will this show end? As producer/writer Michael Price explained in a recent interview with Cracked, showrunner Matt Selman got the idea for the episode after being asked that question one too many times: